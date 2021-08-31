Samsung confirms One UI 4 beta is coming to Galaxy S21 in September

The One UI 4 and Android 12 beta will be available for Galaxy S21 users





Instead, expect Samsung to make it available in South Korea at first, followed by the United States a few days later. European users based in the UK and Germany, among other countries, could receive it a week or two after that.

What changes will One UI 4 include?

Samsung has yet to detail the changes in One UI 4, but recent rumors have suggested that it could bring a visual overhaul of Samsung’s software experienced that’s based on Google’s Material You design language.



The move could allow for an even more personalized experience on Galaxy smartphones, new app icons and color schemes throughout the interface, and the usual performance and efficiency updates to boost battery life.



Expect the final version of One UI 4 to roll out to users of Samsung's latest flagships in December, with more devices receiving the update in the first half of 2022.

