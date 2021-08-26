Notifications
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung preps for imminent Android 12 rollout

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung preps for imminent Android 12 rollout
Samsung is gearing up to release Android 12-based One UI 4 beta, TizenHelp reports.

One UI 4 is seemingly the next version of Samsung's software interface that will sit atop Android 12, the latest version of Google's operating system. An entry on the South Korean phone maker's Community blog, which has since been deleted, has already lent credibility to rumors that said the beta program could begin earlier than it did in 2020.

The company has released a new version of the One Hand Operation+ app and its changelog mentions Android 12. This implies that Samsung is readying its apps and services for the new update.

The outlet also says that the tech giant is working on a new firmware version for the Galaxy S21 series and also claims to have found a Galaxy S21 Ultra variant running Android 12 on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

 
While that's certainly good news for Samsung owners, it's unlikely that the beta version will be here before the month ends. Instead, users may have to wait until mid-September. The official rollout could begin in November, a month after Google is expected to release the final version of Android 12.

How do I download Android 12 beta for Samsung Galaxy S21?


Early adopters will apparently be able to sign up for the beta program using the Samsung Members app.
 
Samsung's Android 12 update is expected to bring new icons, color schemes, and animations based on Android 12’s Material You system and enhanced security and privacy-related features.
 
After the Galaxy S21 series, the new operating system update will likely be rolled out to other top Samsung phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Note 20 series. The Samsung Android 12 update list can be found here.

