These are some of the features you should expect with Samsung’s One UI 4

These are some of the features you should expect with Samsung’s One UI 40
Tipster Ice Universe claims that new animations, redesigned applications, and new privacy and graphics modules are to come with One UI 4.0. The animations and new app design are probably influenced by the Material You design language in Android 12, which the new One UI will be based on.
Please keep in mind that we cannot confirm Chun’s reliability, so take what’s mentioned above with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if it all turns out to be true the One UI is set to get a significant makeover, and we could see a beta of it this August.
One UI 4 release date and supported devices
In regards to the release of the stable version, the expectations, for now, are sometime in November. Keeping in mind that the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is also said to take place around the same time, it would make perfect sense.
In the meantime, Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event is now very close, and it seems we will be getting quite a few announcements. From the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy Watch 4 that is supposed to rock the new Wear OS 3.