Samsung Software updates

These are some of the features you should expect with Samsung’s One UI 4

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
These are some of the features you should expect with Samsung’s OneUI 4.0
Besides the posted and then quickly taken down banner by a Samsung community manager, which hinted at an early release of One UI 4.0 beta, we also got some other related software leaks.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that new animations, redesigned applications, and new privacy and graphics modules are to come with One UI 4.0. The animations and new app design are probably influenced by the Material You design language in Android 12, which the new One UI will be based on.

Another leaker by the nickname Chun has claimed that the update will also bring better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100, and minor Knox updates. The Samsung Notes app is also mentioned, and it will supposedly be getting some significant design changes to factor in the increased number of devices with support for the S Pen.

Please keep in mind that we cannot confirm Chun’s reliability, so take what’s mentioned above with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if it all turns out to be true the One UI is set to get a significant makeover, and we could see a beta of it this August.

One UI 4 release date and supported devices


In regards to the release of the stable version, the expectations, for now, are sometime in November. Keeping in mind that the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is also said to take place around the same time, it would make perfect sense.

The devices that are expected to receive or come with the One UI 4.0 are the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, every Galaxy Z model, and several Galaxy A-series devices including the Galaxy A51 and A52, Galaxy A71 and A72, and Galaxy A31 and A32. 

In the meantime, Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event is now very close, and it seems we will be getting quite a few announcements. From the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy Watch 4 that is supposed to rock the new Wear OS 3.

