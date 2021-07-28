Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 beta program banner appears briefly on Samsung Community blog

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 beta program poster appears briefly on Samsung Community blog
UPDATE: The Samsung community manager seems to have since deleted the poster. It could have been a mistake and the beta could be coming to Galaxy S21 phones in September. We will update this article when we get more information on the matter.

For a brief moment, it seemed like Samsung is planning to launch its One UI 4.0 on Android 12 beta program sooner than we thought for owners of phones from the Galaxy S21 series, reports SamMobile. A Samsung community manager has posted a banner stating the One UI 4.0 beta program is coming soon to the Galaxy S21 phones. However, the banner was since removed.

One UI 4.0 Beta for the Galaxy S21's coming soon poster appears


An exact release date for the Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 Beta has not been revealed, but the post by the community manager on Samsung's blog was having us believe it would launch sooner than what was initially expected. However, it now seems the beta program may start around late September or even October.

Last year, the One UI 3.0 beta program for the S20 series was available in late September. The One UI 4.0 beta will bring the beta of the next major version of Android and One UI to the company's current flagship series.


Once the beta program goes live, it will be available in more than a handful of countries. Samsung will also, most likely, include other devices to the beta as well, for example, flagships from last year or even some mid-rangers, as happened with the One UI 3.0 beta last year.

Before One UI 4.0 beta though, many Galaxy phones will get the One Ui 3.1.1, expected to debut on the Galaxy foldable phones on August 11.

There's not much information about what to expect from One UI 4.0 at this point. You can safely expect new themes, tweaks to quick tiles, and many other features.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
50%off $600 Special Samsung $1200 Special Samsung 67%off $400 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
75%off $200 Special Samsung $800 Special Samsung 88%off $100 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
60%off $400 Special Samsung $1000 Special Samsung 80%off $200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless