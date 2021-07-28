Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 beta program banner appears briefly on Samsung Community blog

UPDATE: The Samsung community manager seems to have since deleted the poster. It could have been a mistake and the beta could be coming to The Samsung community manager seems to have since deleted the poster. It could have been a mistake and the beta could be coming to Galaxy S21 phones in September. We will update this article when we get more information on the matter.









For a brief moment, it seemed like Samsung is planning to launch its One UI 4.0 on Android 12 beta program sooner than we thought for owners of phones from the Galaxy S21 series, reports SamMobile . A Samsung community manager has posted a banner stating the One UI 4.0 beta program is coming soon to the Galaxy S21 phones. However, the banner was since removed.

One UI 4.0 Beta for the Galaxy S21's coming soon poster appears







Last year, the One UI 3.0 beta program for the S20 series was available in late September. The One UI 4.0 beta will bring the beta of the next major version of Android and One UI to the company's current flagship series.





