Samsung's next rugged Galaxy XCover Pro appears online, revealing key specs

Diving deeper into the hardware, the chipset powering the phone features eight CPU cores: four running at 1.80 GHz, three at 2.40 GHz and one maxing at 2.50 GHz. The GPU listed is the Adreno 810, which strongly points to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 – something that has been rumored before, too.That said, it is still not quite certain whether this upcoming rugged phone will launch as the XCover 8 Pro or the XCover 7 Pro . Either way, one thing is certain – it is coming soon, probably in June or July.The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, first announced in September last year, made its global debut in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. This chipset boasts some solid improvements over its predecessor, including a 40% faster GPU, a 30% boost in AI performance and a 12% increase in power efficiency.That said, performance isn't really the biggest draw of the Galaxy XCover series – it is all about durability. The current XCover 7 comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H certification. In simple terms, this means it can take a beating, whether it's extreme temperatures, rain, dirt, or accidental drops.The next XCover – whether it ends up being the 7 Pro or 8 Pro – is expected to match or exceed that level of durability.Now, if you are on the hunt for a rugged smartphone, your choices are far more limited than with regular phones. If you are interested, check out our roundup of the best rugged smartphones of 2025 . Just keep in mind that durability isn't the only thing to consider – software support matters, too. And when it comes to long-term updates, Samsung remains one of the best in the game.