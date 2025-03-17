Samsung's next rugged Galaxy XCover Pro appears online, revealing key specs
Samsung is one of the few big players that consistently launches rugged devices, including both phones and tablets. We have known for a while that the tech giant has been working on a next Galaxy Tab Active and a new Galaxy XCover phone and now, more details about the latter have surfaced.
What is believed to be the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro has popped up on Geekbench and the TÜV Rheinland certification database. In fact, four different model numbers – SM-G766B, SM-G766U, SM-G766U1 and SM-G766W – have been spotted in the certification listing, suggesting they are just regional variants of the same device.
That said, it is still not quite certain whether this upcoming rugged phone will launch as the XCover 8 Pro or the XCover 7 Pro. Either way, one thing is certain – it is coming soon, probably in June or July.
That said, performance isn't really the biggest draw of the Galaxy XCover series – it is all about durability. The current XCover 7 comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H certification. In simple terms, this means it can take a beating, whether it's extreme temperatures, rain, dirt, or accidental drops.
The next XCover – whether it ends up being the 7 Pro or 8 Pro – is expected to match or exceed that level of durability.
Now, if you are on the hunt for a rugged smartphone, your choices are far more limited than with regular phones. If you are interested, check out our roundup of the best rugged smartphones of 2025. Just keep in mind that durability isn't the only thing to consider – software support matters, too. And when it comes to long-term updates, Samsung remains one of the best in the game.
As for specs, the listing once again confirms that Samsung's next rugged phone will pack a 4,265 mAh battery – just a bit larger than the 4,050 mAh battery found in the current XCover 7. It also reveals 6GB of RAM.
Samsung's next rugged phone was spotted on the TÜV Rheinland certification database and on Geekbench.
Diving deeper into the hardware, the chipset powering the phone features eight CPU cores: four running at 1.80 GHz, three at 2.40 GHz and one maxing at 2.50 GHz. The GPU listed is the Adreno 810, which strongly points to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 – something that has been rumored before, too.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, first announced in September last year, made its global debut in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. This chipset boasts some solid improvements over its predecessor, including a 40% faster GPU, a 30% boost in AI performance and a 12% increase in power efficiency.
