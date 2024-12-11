Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung’s next rugged phone confirmed to pack bigger battery

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy logo
Although the next Xcover rugged smartphone is still many months away, the first details about it have already been confirmed. As the title says, the next Xcover phone will feature a bigger battery than the previous models, which makes sense considering that the industry somewhat standardized the 5,000 mAh battery.

Unfortunately, Samsung is not quite there. The upcoming Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro is supposed to be the company’s next rugged smartphone. The device isn’t expected to be introduced until mid-2025, but its battery has already been certified in South Korea (via Galaxy Club).

According to the listing on Safety Korea’s website, the Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Xcover 7’s 4,050 mAh battery. Even if this is an upgrade, the Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro’s battery is miles away from today’s standard, which is a big issue considering that we’re talking about a rugged device that should last you for many days.

While it’s safe to say that Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone will feature even more upgrades over the previous models, it will be very important to actually offer meaningful improvements that will convince customers to upgrade to a new rugged phone (or buy their first one).

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 8's battery | Image credits: Safety Korea

For the time being, the size of the battery is the only certainty regarding Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro, or whatever Samsung will end up calling its next rugged smartphone, but that makes sense since the phone is still being worked on.

Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover series is a bit of a mess when it comes to release timeframe. Many Xcover phones made their debut on the market in Q2, while others were launched at the beginning of the year.

This is why it’s hard to guess when exactly the next Xcover phone will be introduced, but the fact that its battery has already been certified points to a Q1 launch rather than mid-2025 release.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless