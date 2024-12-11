Samsung’s next rugged phone confirmed to pack bigger battery

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 8's battery | Image credits: Safety Korea

For the time being, the size of the battery is the only certainty regarding Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro, or whatever Samsung will end up calling its next rugged smartphone, but that makes sense since the phone is still being worked on.Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover series is a bit of a mess when it comes to release timeframe. Many Xcover phones made their debut on the market in Q2, while others were launched at the beginning of the year.This is why it’s hard to guess when exactly the next Xcover phone will be introduced, but the fact that its battery has already been certified points to a Q1 launch rather than mid-2025 release.