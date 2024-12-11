Samsung’s next rugged phone confirmed to pack bigger battery
Although the next Xcover rugged smartphone is still many months away, the first details about it have already been confirmed. As the title says, the next Xcover phone will feature a bigger battery than the previous models, which makes sense considering that the industry somewhat standardized the 5,000 mAh battery.
According to the listing on Safety Korea’s website, the Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro is powered by a 4,350 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Xcover 7’s 4,050 mAh battery. Even if this is an upgrade, the Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro’s battery is miles away from today’s standard, which is a big issue considering that we’re talking about a rugged device that should last you for many days.
For the time being, the size of the battery is the only certainty regarding Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro, or whatever Samsung will end up calling its next rugged smartphone, but that makes sense since the phone is still being worked on.
This is why it’s hard to guess when exactly the next Xcover phone will be introduced, but the fact that its battery has already been certified points to a Q1 launch rather than mid-2025 release.
While it’s safe to say that Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone will feature even more upgrades over the previous models, it will be very important to actually offer meaningful improvements that will convince customers to upgrade to a new rugged phone (or buy their first one).
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 8's battery | Image credits: Safety Korea
Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover series is a bit of a mess when it comes to release timeframe. Many Xcover phones made their debut on the market in Q2, while others were launched at the beginning of the year.
