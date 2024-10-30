Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung has multiple rugged devices in the works

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 | Image credit: Samsung
Samsung is one of the few major handset manufacturers that has a very solid line of rugged devices that includes both phones and tablets. These devices are not among the most powerful on the market since they’ve been built to last first and foremost.

The Xcover and Tab Active series are Samsung’s main brands when it comes to rugged devices, and they’re getting bigger almost every year. Samsung has already released about a dozen or more Galaxy Xcover phones, and just as many Galaxy Tab Active tablets, and the South Korean company doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

At least two unreleased Samsung rugged devices have just been spotted by the folks over at GalaxyClub, a phone and a tablet. Apparently, Samsung is actively developing a phone with model number SM-G766B, which is most likely the company’s upcoming Galaxy Xcover Pro 8.

Samsung’s previous rugged phones have almost similar model numbers – SM-G736B (Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro) and SM-G556B (Galaxy Xcover 7), which is why we believe this is Samsung’s next rugged phone.

Unfortunately, the report doesn’t include any details about the phone’s specs, which probably means that the Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro (or whatever its name) is still early in development.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 | Image credit: Samsung

Apart from a new Xcover phone, Samsung also plans to launch another Galaxy Active Tab tablet. This is expected to be launched on the market as either Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro or Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro.

Once again, no additional details about the tablet’s specs are included in the report. Although judging by the lack of information about these rugged phones, it’s safe to assume that they won’t be released on the market until next year.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 and Galaxy Xcover 7 both made their debut on the market in early 2024, so their replacements might be introduced around the same time next year.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

