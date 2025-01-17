Galaxy S25 is in the spotlight, but Samsung's next rugged XCover 7 Pro might be close behind

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung



We had expected the next rugged device in the lineup to be the XCover 8 Pro, especially since We had expected the next rugged device in the lineup to be the XCover 8 Pro, especially since leaks about it surfaced last year , but its fate remains unclear. However, a new report suggests Samsung has been focusing on an XCover 7 Pro. Unlike the current XCover 7, which runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC, the Pro might pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for a performance boost.



The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, announced in September last year, The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, announced in September last year, made its global debut in the newly launched Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. This chipset promises a 40% faster GPU, a 30% boost in AI performance, and 12% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor.



Aside from the chip, the report doesn't provide any further details about the upcoming rugged phone, and we still don't know what other upgrades Samsung might be planning for the XCover 7 Pro. It's possible that we could see a larger battery, given that the current XCover 7 packs a 4,050 mAh one – an upgrade here would be a welcome change. A better camera might also be on the table, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.



After all, the main selling point of the Galaxy XCover series is its rugged design. The current XCover 7, for example, boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.



This certification means the phone has passed tough environmental tests designed to measure how well it handles conditions it might face during its lifespan. Basically, it means it can withstand tough conditions like extreme heat, cold, rain, dust, and even drops. It's like a badge of honor for durability, showing the product can handle a lot of wear and tear.





