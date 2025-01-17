Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Galaxy S25 is in the spotlight, but Samsung's next rugged XCover 7 Pro might be close behind

0comments
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 smartphone is shown in black with orange accents.
As Samsung prepares to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series in just days, it hasn't overlooked its rugged phone lineup either. A year after the launch of the Galaxy XCover 7, a recent report reveals that the company is still keeping its eye on this niche but important range of devices.

We had expected the next rugged device in the lineup to be the XCover 8 Pro, especially since leaks about it surfaced last year, but its fate remains unclear. However, a new report suggests Samsung has been focusing on an XCover 7 Pro. Unlike the current XCover 7, which runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC, the Pro might pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for a performance boost.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, announced in September last year, made its global debut in the newly launched Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. This chipset promises a 40% faster GPU, a 30% boost in AI performance, and 12% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Aside from the chip, the report doesn't provide any further details about the upcoming rugged phone, and we still don't know what other upgrades Samsung might be planning for the XCover 7 Pro. It's possible that we could see a larger battery, given that the current XCover 7 packs a 4,050 mAh one – an upgrade here would be a welcome change. A better camera might also be on the table, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

After all, the main selling point of the Galaxy XCover series is its rugged design. The current XCover 7, for example, boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.
 
This certification means the phone has passed tough environmental tests designed to measure how well it handles conditions it might face during its lifespan. Basically, it means it can withstand tough conditions like extreme heat, cold, rain, dust, and even drops. It's like a badge of honor for durability, showing the product can handle a lot of wear and tear.

Video credit – Samsung
 
And actually, if you're looking for a rugged smartphone, your options are more limited than for standard phones. If you're curious, check out our list of the best rugged smartphones of 2025. Just remember that while hardware durability is crucial in this space, it's also important to consider software longevity. And when it comes to software updates, Samsung's policy is hard to beat.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless