Samsung is the world's most innovative tech company, report shows
Now, looking at the table posted by Capital on Tap, Huawei appears first but there’s no conspiracy here. Samsung actually operates and files patents under two separate entities - Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display. When we combine the patents filed by both divisions (9,499 by Samsung Electronics and 3,524 by Samsung Display) we get the final score.
Chinese display manufacturer BOE Technologies is in third place making up one spot, which is not surprising at all, given that the company supplies major brands like Samsung with display panels (there’s a rumor that Apple is looking to tap into BOE’s displays for its iPhone lineup at some point).
Other companies worth mentioning are Xiaomi in 18th place, Google in 22nd, and Sony in the distant 24th place, despite all the innovations we saw in the Xperia 1 III and 5 III phones this year, as well as the pro-oriented devices.
You can check out the full report, and see other interesting trends and pretty cool top 10 lists in different categories (virtual & augmented reality, 5G, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence & machine learning, cyber security, and more).