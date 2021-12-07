Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung LG Apple Sony Google Huawei

Samsung is the world’s most innovative tech company, report shows

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Samsung is the world’s most innovative tech company, report shows
According to a new Capital on Tap report, Samsung is the most innovative technology company in the world. The South Korean chaebol applied for the staggering 13,024 patents in 2021, taking first place by some margin, and leaving Huawei to take second place with 9,739 new patent applications.

Now, looking at the table posted by Capital on Tap, Huawei appears first but there’s no conspiracy here. Samsung actually operates and files patents under two separate entities - Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display. When we combine the patents filed by both divisions (9,499 by Samsung Electronics and 3,524 by Samsung Display) we get the final score.

It’s also interesting to see LG getting into the top 5, despite the company’s decision to withdraw from the smartphone market (but hey, smartphones aren’t the only electronic gadget out there).

Chinese display manufacturer BOE Technologies is in third place making up one spot, which is not surprising at all, given that the company supplies major brands like Samsung with display panels (there’s a rumor that Apple is looking to tap into BOE’s displays for its iPhone lineup at some point).

Qualcomm has gained 6 places and currently occupies fourth with 4,815 patent applications in 2021, while Chinese conglomerates Tencent and Baidu are in sixth and seventh places respectively. Intel and IBM make up the top 10, which Apple missed by just one place. The Cupertino company filed 2,925 patents this year and is currently occupying 11th place.

Other companies worth mentioning are Xiaomi in 18th place, Google in 22nd, and Sony in the distant 24th place, despite all the innovations we saw in the Xperia 1 III and 5 III phones this year, as well as the pro-oriented devices.

You can check out the full report, and see other interesting trends and pretty cool top 10 lists in different categories (virtual & augmented reality, 5G, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence & machine learning, cyber security, and more).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The best Verizon phone deals right now - updated December 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best Verizon phone deals right now - updated December 2021
LG pulls the final plug on its phones: no more bootloader unlock program
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
LG pulls the final plug on its phones: no more bootloader unlock program
The best AT&T deals right now - updated December 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best AT&T deals right now - updated December 2021
Instagram will let parents set time limits, urge teens to “take a break”
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Instagram will let parents set time limits, urge teens to “take a break”
Samsung starts closing the gap on Apple in the wearable market
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung starts closing the gap on Apple in the wearable market
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone will also sport an 'invisible' under-display camera
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone will also sport an 'invisible' under-display camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless