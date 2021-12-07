Notification Center

Samsung Apple Wearables

Samsung starts closing the gap on Apple in the wearable market

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Samsung starts closing the gap on Apple in the wearable market
Samsung is starting to close the gap between it and Apple in the wearable market. According to an IDC (International Data Corporation) report, Samsung has seen a 13.8% year-over-year growth in Q3 of 2021, while Apple has seen a decrease of 3.6%. The report also includes the number of wearable audio devices shipped by the companies.

Apple is still the largest wearable devices manufacturer though, with a market share of 28.8%. The Cupertino company shipped a total of 39.8 million watches and audio devices in Q3. The 3.6% decrease in market share could be due to the Apple Watch no longer being the top seller it used to be, with the new Watch Series 7 not being a major hit. Still, Apple’s audio business is booming, with strong sales of its AirPods models.

Samsung is sharing the second spot with Xiaomi. Both companies have shipped 12.7 million smartwatches and audio devices. This translates into a 9.2% market share for each. Samsung’s successful Galaxy Watch 4 series and popular Galaxy Buds audio lineup are the main reason for the Korean company’s strong sales.


Like Apple, Xiaomi also saw a decrease on a year-over-year basis. The Chinese manufacturer has lost 23.8% of its market share compared to last year. This could be attributed to the company focusing more on fitness bands that aren't included in the IDC data.

Huawei has seen a small growth in market share. The company was the fourth-largest smartwatch and wearable audio seller in Q3, with 10.9 million devices shipped. This makes for a 3.7% year-over-year growth. After problems with its smartphone business due to its estranged relationship with Google which resulted in a massive loss of market share, Huawei has put effort into its wearable and audio lineups. The company released many successful models this year, like the Huawei Watch GT 3 and the Huawei FreeBuds 4i.

