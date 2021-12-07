Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every other smartphone in South Korea
Samsung’s mainstream foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - is indeed fulfilling its purpose, at least in its home country. According to new research done by Counterpoint (via TheElec, the Z Flip 3 is the best-selling smartphone in South Korea, followed by the Galaxy S21, and Galaxy A32 in distant second and third.

Furthermore, Samsung now dominates the South Korean smartphone market with an 85% market share and looking at the quarter-by-quarter graph, it’s plain to see where the increase came from. LG withdrew from the smartphone business and its 11% market share was absorbed by Samsung right away.

Apple also saw a decline by 5% compared to the previous quarter, and by 1% compared to the same period last year. The steep decline from the last quarter can be attributed to the iPhone 13 launch - iPhone sales in South Korea took off around the same time but the hype seems to have dried out.

The third-generation Samsung foldables are proving to be really popular. Back in October, the company said that “demand for its newest devices continues to exceed expectations," without giving any numbers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Unlocked, with eligible trade-in + free Galaxy Buds2

$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is discounted for the holiday season, so you can hop on the foldable train. Seems like the world is slowly starting to get on board.

Read More:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum
by Alan Friedman,  1
5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum
WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android
T-Mobile's customer service is in decline
by Alan Friedman,  3
T-Mobile's customer service is in decline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless