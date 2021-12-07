Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea0
Furthermore, Samsung now dominates the South Korean smartphone market with an 85% market share and looking at the quarter-by-quarter graph, it’s plain to see where the increase came from. LG withdrew from the smartphone business and its 11% market share was absorbed by Samsung right away.
The third-generation Samsung foldables are proving to be really popular. Back in October, the company said that “demand for its newest devices continues to exceed expectations," without giving any numbers.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is discounted for the holiday season, so you can hop on the foldable train. Seems like the world is slowly starting to get on board.