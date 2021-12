Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea

The The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is discounted for the holiday season, so you can hop on the foldable train. Seems like the world is slowly starting to get on board.





Read More:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung’s mainstream foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - is indeed fulfilling its purpose, at least in its home country. According to new research done by Counterpoint (via TheElec , the Z Flip 3 is the best-selling smartphone in South Korea, followed by the Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy A32 in distant second and third.Furthermore, Samsung now dominates the South Korean smartphone market with an 85% market share and looking at the quarter-by-quarter graph, it’s plain to see where the increase came from. LG withdrew from the smartphone business and its 11% market share was absorbed by Samsung right away.Apple also saw a decline by 5% compared to the previous quarter, and by 1% compared to the same period last year. The steep decline from the last quarter can be attributed to the iPhone 13 launch - iPhone sales in South Korea took off around the same time but the hype seems to have dried out.The third-generation Samsung foldables are proving to be really popular. Back in October, the company said that “demand for its newest devices continues to exceed expectations," without giving any numbers.