Huawei might introduce the first triple-folding smartphone in the world next year

Huawei is said to be preparing a triple-fold, and Huawei has always been about a year ahead of Samsung, right? Samsung is also preparing a triple fold. pic.twitter.com/uyW9ikzfDI — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 7, 2023







Given Huawei's success in slimming down its existing foldable lineup, the anticipation builds for what the company can achieve with a triple-folding device. As the world's first device in this category, Huawei might opt for a global launch, but only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates as the foldable future unfolds.

Adding his insights to the discussion, renowned analyst Ross Young noted on X that Huawei's triple-folding device initially had to be released at the end of 2023. However, apparently, unforeseen delays have pushed the launch date a bit further into the future.As mentioned earlier, the post highlights Samsung's parallel efforts on a triple-foldable smartphone, expected to hit the market after Huawei's release, potentially in 2025.The concept of a triple-folding phone suggests an expansive screen when unfolded, potentially serving as a tablet. This naturally raises questions about the device's thickness. Traditional book-style foldable smartphones are often critiqued for their thickness, especially when compared to regular smartphones. So, you can probably imagine that a triple-folding smartphone would not be any slimmer, right?However, Huawei takes pride in being the manufacturer behind one of the slimmest foldable smartphones on the market. The Huawei Mate X3 boasts a sleek 11.08mm thickness when folded. While the Honor Magic V2 clinches the title for the slimmest foldable, measuring an impressive 9.9mm. In comparison, competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 come in at 13.4mm, and the Pixel Fold follows closely with a thickness of 12.1mm.