Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China

foldable phones





Snatch the Galaxy Z Fold 5: now $200 off Get your hands on the hottest foldable phone on the market at a bargain price. The device is now some $200 off its price tag on Samsung. But that's not all. If you trade in an eligible device, you can save an additional up to $1000! $200 off (10%) $1799 99 $1999 99 Buy at Samsung Snatch the Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1000 with a trade-in and a plan by AT&T The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available with a payment plan with AT&T. The device comes at up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in. Get it today and enjoy your savings. $1000 off (56%) Trade-in $800 28 $1799 99 Buy at AT&T

More elegant Samsung Z Fold 6

foldable phone industry, Samsung has reportedly crafted a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that is much thinner than its predecessor, reports local media Galaxy Z Fold 5 is thicker than all of its main competitors and is also way more expensive. To offset those advantages of the Chineseindustry, Samsung has reportedly crafted athat is much thinner than its predecessor, reports local media The Elec . As you can see from their comparison table below, theis thicker than all of its main competitors and is also way more expensive.









While it remains to be seen how exactly will Samsung address the pesky problem with its flagship foldable's thickness considering that it will also have to up the ante in terms of specs and high-end components to stuff into the Z Fold 6, it is reportedly preparing to tackle the other competitive issue its foldables have.





A $1200 Galaxy Fold





Another avenue that Samsung is reportedly exploring in order to tackle the onslaught of Chinese foldables and establish a firmer presence in the world's largest phone market, is to simply develop a cheaper one. Samsung has allegedly tasked its dedicated team to concoct an entry-level foldable phone that will be able to stand its ground against Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Honor, or Xiaomi's foldable handsets, and grow its market share away from the honorable third place in the bendy handset market on their home turf.









Given that most of the flagship foldables of the competition cost in the $1200-$1300 range, Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Fold should be gunning for this price point as well, which would be a more than 30% price cut compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 .





The reason that Samsung doesn't want to develop a cheaper phone in the Flip line is reportedly lying in the fact that the clamshell design is more popular and well established in the minds of consumers now, and its sub-$1,000 price is already low enough. The reason that Samsung doesn't want to develop a cheaper phone in the Flip line is reportedly lying in the fact that the clamshell design is more popular and well established in the minds of consumers now, and its sub-$1,000 price is already low enough.



