Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung leaks its own new Galaxy Ring sizes via their support pages

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables
Image of the Samsung Galaxy Ring on top of its case with a white and red background
It has been widely speculated that Samsung would be adding two new sizes to its Galaxy Ring, catering to those with larger fingers. While we have already reported that the next generation of the Galaxy Ringwould be unveiled at the Unpacked event next month, we now have a more complete idea of what additional sizes would be joining the lineup.

The current Galaxy Ring, a health-tracking device that monitors activity and sleep, was previously only available in sizes 5 to 13. Now, with the addition of sizes 14 and 15, more people can enjoy the benefits of this technology. This move isn't entirely surprising, as inclusivity in wearable tech has become increasingly important. After all, devices that track health metrics should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical attributes.

The new sizes were recently spotted on Samsung's official support pages in several countries, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. Although there are no product images available yet, the model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 clearly indicate that these are indeed new sizes for the Galaxy Ring. Interestingly, these model numbers were also seen in a Samsung User Guide and on the Nemko platform, further confirming their existence. This kind of leak isn't uncommon in the tech world, where eager fans and tech journalists are always on the lookout for clues about upcoming releases.

New Galaxy Ring model numbers spotted on Samsung's support pages | Image credit — MySmartPrice

There's speculation that these new sizes might offer improved battery life. Given that the largest current size, 13, already boasts decent battery life, it's plausible that the larger sizes could accommodate bigger batteries for extended use. It's expected that the new sizes will retain the same health-tracking features as the existing models, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep stage analysis, and activity tracking.

While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, rumors suggest that Samsung might unveil these new sizes during its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. This event is also anticipated to be the stage for the introduction of the Galaxy Ring 2, although details about its release remain scarce. It's possible that Samsung is strategically timing the release of the new sizes to coincide with the launch of the next generation of the Galaxy Ring.

Personally, I'm excited about the prospect of more people being able to use the Galaxy Ring. It'll be interesting to see if the new sizes do indeed have better battery life and what other improvements the Galaxy Ring 2 might bring. Perhaps we'll see more advanced sensors, improved accuracy, or even new features that we haven't even imagined yet.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features
Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features
Galaxy S25 Ultra now expected to flaunt a display upgrade no one saw coming
Galaxy S25 Ultra now expected to flaunt a display upgrade no one saw coming
YouTube tests "Play something" button to help users find videos
YouTube tests "Play something" button to help users find videos
Leak reveals the time frame when Apple could release its surprising next iOS update
Leak reveals the time frame when Apple could release its surprising next iOS update
The gift of Pixel: lowest Pixel 9 Pro Fold price yet, massive deal on Pixel 8a, and others!
The gift of Pixel: lowest Pixel 9 Pro Fold price yet, massive deal on Pixel 8a, and others!
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 specs leaked: a potential Qualcomm killer?
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 specs leaked: a potential Qualcomm killer?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless