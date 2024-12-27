Samsung leaks its own new Galaxy Ring sizes via their support pages
It has been widely speculated that Samsung would be adding two new sizes to its Galaxy Ring, catering to those with larger fingers. While we have already reported that the next generation of the Galaxy Ringwould be unveiled at the Unpacked event next month, we now have a more complete idea of what additional sizes would be joining the lineup.
Personally, I'm excited about the prospect of more people being able to use the Galaxy Ring. It'll be interesting to see if the new sizes do indeed have better battery life and what other improvements the Galaxy Ring 2 might bring. Perhaps we'll see more advanced sensors, improved accuracy, or even new features that we haven't even imagined yet.
The current Galaxy Ring, a health-tracking device that monitors activity and sleep, was previously only available in sizes 5 to 13. Now, with the addition of sizes 14 and 15, more people can enjoy the benefits of this technology. This move isn't entirely surprising, as inclusivity in wearable tech has become increasingly important. After all, devices that track health metrics should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical attributes.
The new sizes were recently spotted on Samsung's official support pages in several countries, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. Although there are no product images available yet, the model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 clearly indicate that these are indeed new sizes for the Galaxy Ring. Interestingly, these model numbers were also seen in a Samsung User Guide and on the Nemko platform, further confirming their existence. This kind of leak isn't uncommon in the tech world, where eager fans and tech journalists are always on the lookout for clues about upcoming releases.
New Galaxy Ring model numbers spotted on Samsung's support pages | Image credit — MySmartPrice
There's speculation that these new sizes might offer improved battery life. Given that the largest current size, 13, already boasts decent battery life, it's plausible that the larger sizes could accommodate bigger batteries for extended use. It's expected that the new sizes will retain the same health-tracking features as the existing models, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep stage analysis, and activity tracking.
