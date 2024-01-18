Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
Galaxy S24 security features: A deep dive into Knox Matrix protection

The Galaxy S24 series is now official, boasting a range of new AI features. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, shapes to be the ultimate AI Android phone. While innovation and new features are exciting, it's crucial to shift our focus to security, too, which today extends beyond just our smartphones, as we often use multiple devices at once.

The Galaxy S24 series gets its security game on with Samsung's Knox Matrix. It ensures that your data and settings sync and back up through Samsung Clouds, all wrapped up with end-to-end encryption. That means only you have the keys to your data on your Galaxy devices. Even if a server goes haywire or someone swipes your account details, your info stays exclusively yours, locked away from prying eyes.

Knox Matrix promises to be a security fortress for the Galaxy S24 series. It's a multi-layered platform that keeps your important info safe by using secure hardware, spotting threats in real time, and teaming up for protection against vulnerabilities. The Knox Matrix also uses passkeys. Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a user’s registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks.

Knox Matrix made its debut last year, marking a milestone after Samsung celebrated the 10th anniversary of Knox Security. It is a security solution designed to safeguard Samsung's expanding family of connected devices. Let's dive into some key features of the Knox Matrix:

  • Private Blockchain - Knox Matrix sets up a private blockchain system within every user's device network. This blockchain enables secure information sharing among devices and keeps a close watch for potential security threats.
  • Multi-Layered Mutual Monitoring - devices are always keeping an eye on each other's security. If one device spots something fishy, it can quickly notify the others, triggering a joint response to tackle the issue.
  • Device-to-Device Credential Sharing - devices can securely share credentials among themselves, cutting down on the hassle of repeated logins. This not only boosts convenience but also ensures robust security.

Summing it up, the Knox Matrix brings enhanced security, a smooth user experience, and simplified authentication to the table.

Galaxy S24 series’ additional shields



The Galaxy S24 is also shielded by Samsung's extensive lineup of innovative security and privacy features, including:

  • Knox Vault - it uses a Secure Processor and a new security memory chip to keep your vital info—like PINs, passwords, biometrics, and more—securely stored in separate, isolated spots.
  • Security & Privacy Dashboard - a centralized hub that provides users with comprehensive insights into their device's security and privacy settings.
  • Auto Blocker - a new security feature that protects your Galaxy device from unauthorized installations, malicious apps, and harmful commands.
  • Secure Wi-Fi - a built-in security feature on Samsung Galaxy devices that protects your internet connection when using public Wi-Fi networks.
  • Private Share - a privacy-preserving file-sharing feature that allows you to securely share files with other Samsung Galaxy device users. It uses blockchain technology to encrypt your files and control who can access them and for how long.

