Samsung releases the most secure smartphone that most of you can't buy

Back in 2020, Samsung partnered with South Korea's SK Telecom to produce the Galaxy A Quantum . On the surface, the phone was a rebranded Galaxy A71 5G with a quantum chip installed. Thanks to the laws of physics, the quantum chip acts as a random number generator allowing the device to support secure services. Just a few days ago Samsung and SK Telecom released the Galaxy Quantum 5. Unfortunately, this might be the most secure phone you can't buy since it works only on the SK Telecom network in South Korea.





The quantum cryptographic chip used in the phone is produced by ID Quantique and it uses quantum physics to come up with random numbers that are used in the encryption and decryption of biometric data used to unlock phones and verify the user's identity. This is found when using a fingerprint scanner and with facial recognition. This data is also used to verify passwords.







Using an independent chip to create the random numbers makes it less likely that the random number generator will fall victim to tampering and other methods used to influence the random number generator selecting numbers on other phones. Besides making online banking apps more secure, the chip will also verify the user's identity allowing mobile purchases to proceed safely.









The quantum chip, the Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) called S2Q000, is the only difference between the Galaxy Quantum 5 and the Galaxy A55 . The rest of the specs include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the homegrown Exynos 1480 application processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable (!) storage. It also carries an IP 67 rating giving it dust and some water protection.









A triple-camera array is on the back including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP Macro camera for close-ups. The phone comes with a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 25W fast charging. The three color options for the device are all awesome! There is Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The Galaxy Quantum 5 is priced at KRW 618,200 ($465).



If you live in South Korea and you're concerned about attackers getting into your phone's banking app, this might be the device for you. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Quantum 5 began on August 23rd and the phone went on sale August 28th.

