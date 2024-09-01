Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Samsung releases the most secure smartphone that most of you can't buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Apps
Samsung releases the most secure smartphone that most of you can't buy
Back in 2020, Samsung partnered with South Korea's SK Telecom to produce the Galaxy A Quantum. On the surface, the phone was a rebranded Galaxy A71 5G with a quantum chip installed. Thanks to the laws of physics, the quantum chip acts as a random number generator allowing the device to support secure services. Just a few days ago Samsung and SK Telecom released the Galaxy Quantum 5. Unfortunately, this might be the most secure phone you can't buy since it works only on the SK Telecom network in South Korea.

The quantum cryptographic chip used in the phone is produced by ID Quantique and it uses quantum physics to come up with random numbers that are used in the encryption and decryption of biometric data used to unlock phones and verify the user's identity. This is found when using a fingerprint scanner and with facial recognition. This data is also used to verify passwords.

Using an independent chip to create the random numbers makes it less likely that the random number generator will fall victim to tampering and other methods used to influence the random number generator selecting numbers on other phones. Besides making online banking apps more secure, the chip will also verify the user's identity allowing mobile purchases to proceed safely.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 is only available in South Korea. | Image credit-SamMobile - Samsung releases the most secure smartphone that most of you can&#039;t buy
The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 is only available in South Korea. | Image credit-SamMobile

The quantum chip, the Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) called S2Q000, is the only difference between the Galaxy Quantum 5 and the Galaxy A55. The rest of the specs include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the homegrown Exynos 1480 application processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable (!) storage. It also carries an IP 67 rating giving it dust and some water protection.

"Mobile phone users are more and more concerned that their data could get stolen. Our quantum chip provides powerful security for a large number of services used on the Galaxy Quantum 5, protecting customers most valuable information." Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique

A triple-camera array is on the back including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP Macro camera for close-ups. The phone comes with a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 25W fast charging. The three color options for the device are all awesome! There is Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The Galaxy Quantum 5 is priced at KRW 618,200 ($465).

Recommended Stories
If you live in South Korea and you're concerned about attackers getting into your phone's banking app, this might be the device for you. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Quantum 5 began on August 23rd and the phone went on sale August 28th.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Apple is working on a budget Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple is working on a budget Magic Keyboard for iPad
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
Galaxy S25 series could cost you more money unless Samsung Foundry improves 3nm yields
Galaxy S25 series could cost you more money unless Samsung Foundry improves 3nm yields
Huawei eclipsed once-dominant Samsung in foldable sales in Q2
Huawei eclipsed once-dominant Samsung in foldable sales in Q2
PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory
PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless