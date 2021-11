New Samsung Internet Browser beta adds better tabs, improved security

Today, Samsung announced it has released another small iteration of its mobile browser, which includes a couple more improvements. The newest Samsung Internet Browser beta 16.0.2 brings some interesting improvements.For example, the address bar can now be moved to the bottom of the screen. Also, Samsung has added support for tab groups to make it easier to keep related tasks together. It will allow users to create, edit and delete tab groups.More importantly, developers announced that with the new version of Samsung Internet Browser beta users can switch on support for https, which is meant to make connections to websites more secure.