New Samsung Internet Browser beta adds better tabs, improved security

New Samsung Internet Browser beta adds better tabs, improved security0
Some of the most important changes introduced by Samsung Internet 16 include the updated Chromium engine and the improved user experience. If you haven’t tried Samsung Internet 16 beta, you can find it in the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store, but keep in mind that this is still work in progress.
- Results that are pre-loaded domains or answer suggestions
- Search suggestions related to the user input
- Bookmarks & history suggestions
Besides the enhanced search experience, Samsung Internet Browser 16 beta adds Smart Protect against transparent pixels, a type of malicious tracker where tracking sites use a very small image to see what websites a user visits across domains. Also, this beta version of the browser features page zoom support on both phones and tablets.
Today, Samsung announced it has released another small iteration of its mobile browser, which includes a couple more improvements. The newest Samsung Internet Browser beta 16.0.2 brings some interesting improvements.
For example, the address bar can now be moved to the bottom of the screen. Also, Samsung has added support for tab groups to make it easier to keep related tasks together. It will allow users to create, edit and delete tab groups.
More importantly, developers announced that with the new version of Samsung Internet Browser beta users can switch on support for https, which is meant to make connections to websites more secure.