No one-inch smartphone sensor this year, suggests reliable leaker



The South Korean giant will keep that crown for the rest of 2021, suggests leaker Ice Universe. He adds that the sensor will first appear on a Xiaomi handset that will be released toward the end of March.





Samsung ISOCELL GN2 will be the largest mobile phone sensor in 2021, which will bring an unprecedented experience, waiting for the Xiaomi phone at the end of the month. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 19, 2021





Earlier, it was reported that the forthcoming Huawei P50 series will flaunt a one-inch 50MP Sony sensor but that doesn't look to be happening now.





Instead, it appears that the lineup will get a 1/1.18-inch IMX sensor, which will be a part of the 700 series. This would still be an improvement over P40's 1/1.28-inch sensor and should allow for more detailed photos.



Detailed camera specs are still not known but recent leaks suggest the standard and the Pro model will have a massive bump with two huge lenses. The aforementioned 1/1.18-inch sensor will reportedly be joined by ultra-wide and telephoto modules on the P50, and possibly a periscope unit, a telephoto alternative, and an ultra-wide snapper on the Pro.



Previously, the P50 was rumored to sport the Kirin 9000E chipset, but leaker Teme now says it may instead be equipped with a new Kirin 9000L SoC that is based on Samsung's 5nm tech. It looks like a less powerful version of the 9000E as the leaker says that the A77 core will be limited to 2.86Ghz.





Huawei P50 may be equipped with the new Kirin 9000L processor. This processor uses Samsung's 5nm technology, but the core parameters have been reduced to a certain extent. The A77 core is reduced to 2.86Ghz, and the GPU becomes an 18-core G78.#HuaweiP50 — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) March 19, 2021





This may mean that the P50 Pro will be fueled by the 9000E, and only the Pro Plus will flaunt the Kirin 9000.



The new phones will supposedly be announced on March 26