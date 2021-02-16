Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android Huawei

Anam Hamid
Feb 16, 2021, 10:17 AM
Huawei P50 series will likely be unveiled towards the end of March
Huawei might be struggling but it's still very much in the smartphone business. The Chinese company will reportedly launch a foldable smartphone this month, and in March, it is expected to unveil the P50 series

The information comes from leaker Teme, who says that the Huawei P50 series will be introduced towards the end of next month, around March 26 and 28. As TechRadar points out, March 27 and 28 fall on a weekend, which means the phones will probably be revealed on March 26. The P30 and P40 were also announced on the same date in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The tipster claims that the series will consist of three phones. The standard model, which in essence will be a 'Lite' variant, will be powered by the Kirin 9000E, which is a slightly less powerful version of the flagship Kirin 9000 SoC

The P40 Pro and Pro Plus will apparently be fueled by the Kirin 9000.

Teme adds that the phones will feature a new design and he seems to suggest that the new ultra sensing camera system, display quality, and gaming-centric feature will be some of their main selling points.



Everything has seemingly been finalized and the phones will enter mass-production soon. 

Per previously leaked information, the standard model will sport a 90Hz display and the Pro variants will have 120Hz screens. 


Other specs are largely a mystery, and it appears that the handsets will be available in both Android (open source) and Harmony OS (Huawei's self-designed operating system) versions. 

Huawei has sold its sub-brand Honor in response to pressure on its business from components shortage caused by US sanctions. The company has denied rumors that it's also contemplating the sale of its flagship Mate and P brands

Teme has already said that the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 Pro Plus are on the cards.

Related phones

P40
Huawei P40 View Full specs
$499 eBay
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Emotion UI
Mate 40 Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$1151 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 2772 x 1334 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 9000 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 10

