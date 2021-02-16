Huawei P50 series will likely be unveiled towards the end of March



The information comes from leaker TechRadar The information comes from leaker Teme , who says that the Huawei P50 series will be introduced towards the end of next month, around March 26 and 28. Aspoints out, March 27 and 28 fall on a weekend, which means the phones will probably be revealed on March 26. The P30 and P40 were also announced on the same date in 2019 and 2020, respectively.



The tipster claims that the series will consist of three phones. The standard model, which in essence will be a 'Lite' variant, will be powered by the Kirin 9000E, which is a slightly less powerful version of the The tipster claims that the series will consist of three phones. The standard model, which in essence will be a 'Lite' variant, will be powered by the Kirin 9000E, which is a slightly less powerful version of the flagship Kirin 9000 SoC



The The P40 Pro and Pro Plus will apparently be fueled by the Kirin 9000.



Teme adds that the phones will feature a new design and he seems to suggest that the new ultra sensing camera system, display quality, and gaming-centric feature will be some of their main selling points.





And if anyone still wonders about those models.



Standard - new Lite

Pro - new standard

Pro+ - new Pro



P50 K9000E

P50 Pro/Pro+ K9000 https://t.co/UiWGM9hH9T — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) February 15, 2021





Everything has seemingly been finalized and the phones will enter mass-production soon.



Per previously Per previously leaked information , the standard model will sport a 90Hz display and the Pro variants will have 120Hz screens.







Other specs are largely a mystery, and it appears that the handsets will be available in both Android (open source) and Other specs are largely a mystery, and it appears that the handsets will be available in both Android (open source) and Harmony OS (Huawei's self-designed operating system) versions.



Huawei has sold its sub-brand Honor in response to pressure on its business from components shortage caused by US sanctions. The company has denied rumors that it's also contemplating the Huawei has sold its sub-brand Honor in response to pressure on its business from components shortage caused by US sanctions. The company has denied rumors that it's also contemplating the sale of its flagship Mate and P brands



Teme has already said that the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 Pro Plus are on the cards.