Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump

The Trump-era US trade sanctions mean Huawei isn't the brand it once was outside of China, but it continues to move forward regardless and alleged renders of the Huawei P50 Pro show that it continues to push the limits.

The Huawei P50 Pro features a ridiculous camera bump





Starting things off with a look at the glass rear panel, the leaked renders show Huawei has chosen a massive camera module that seems to consist of two massive camera sensors, at least upon first glance. Steve Hemmerstoffer, who leaked the renders, doesn't have details about the setup, but the Nova 8 Pro could hold some clues.





Huawei fitted that smartphone with a huge main sensor, so some form of gimbal camera seems likely on the P50 Pro. The bottom half of the module, on the other hand, was used for the usual extras on the Nova 8 Pro, and with the P50 Pro that could mean a periscope camera, a telephoto alternative, and an ultra-wide shooter.





Turning the smartphone over reveals a 6.6-inch display with curved edges, impressively thin bezels, and a very slim chin. There's also a small centered punch hole for the selfie camera, meaning Huawei is ditching the dual-selfie setup it adopted on last year's model.





That's coupled with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup on the top and bottom of the frame, per the information provided. Speaking of the frame, Huawei has once again chosen a metal one, likely aluminum, that's completely flat on the top and bottom.







