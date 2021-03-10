Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump
The Trump-era US trade sanctions mean Huawei isn't the brand it once was outside of China, but it continues to move forward regardless and alleged renders of the Huawei P50 Pro show that it continues to push the limits.
The Huawei P50 Pro features a ridiculous camera bump
Starting things off with a look at the glass rear panel, the leaked renders show Huawei has chosen a massive camera module that seems to consist of two massive camera sensors, at least upon first glance. Steve Hemmerstoffer, who leaked the renders, doesn't have details about the setup, but the Nova 8 Pro could hold some clues.
Turning the smartphone over reveals a 6.6-inch display with curved edges, impressively thin bezels, and a very slim chin. There's also a small centered punch hole for the selfie camera, meaning Huawei is ditching the dual-selfie setup it adopted on last year's model.
Unfortunately, other than the fact that it should be powered by the Kirin 9000 and might be the first phone with HarmonyOS, not much else is known about the Huawei P50 Pro at this stage. Rumor has it that an announcement could take place in mid-April, though, so it shouldn't be long until everything we want to know is official.