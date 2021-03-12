Standard Huawei P50 5G leaks with Galaxy S21-like display, huge camera
The Huawei P50 features a giant camera bump, just like the P50 Pro
Much like the Pro-branded model, the Huawei P50 features a massive camera bump on the back that houses two huge lenses. Sitting beneath the top one, per recent rumors, could be an upcoming one-inch sensor developed by Sony.
Surrounding the giant camera module is a panel of glass, which itself is paired with a metal frame that houses a volume rocker and power button on the right, a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, and a second speaker on the top for a stereo setup.
Dimensions-wise, the Huawei P50 measures in at 156.7 x 74 x 8.3mm, which makes it bigger than both the previous-gen Huawei P40 (148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm) and rival Galaxy S21 (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm).
The reason being that Huawei has chosen a larger display. Whereas the previous-gen model benefitted from a 6.1-inch screen, Huawei has selected a 6.3-inch panel that incorporates an in-screen fingerprint scanner for its standard 2021 flagship.
Details about the screen’s resolution and refresh rate are yet to be shared. However, the renders do confirm the presence of a centered punch hole for the selfie camera and slim bezels, which lead to a Galaxy S21-like design.
The Huawei P50 5G could be announced at an event in mid-April with the Kirin 9000 on board. The premium Huawei P50 Pro and a potential P50 Pro+ model could make an appearance at the event too.
