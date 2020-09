Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S could nab Surface Duo's best feature

The smartphone-cum-tablet market is heating up, with Microsoft joining the fold and Razr planning a follow-up to its LTE-only bendable device. And, of course, who can forget Samsung here, which recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . While it's natural to assume that the South Korean giant would release a successor to its flagship foldable device next year, a recent report claims two more phones with the same form factor are in the works. We are particularly excited about the Galaxy Z Fold S, and for good reason.





Samsung will seemingly beat Xiaomi to the market with the Galaxy Z Fold S



It was previously rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold S would fold both ways, which is an interesting proposition. After all, making glass bend is complicated enough, and Samsung is already gearing up to make a two-way foldable phone. Unlike the It was previously rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold S would fold both ways, which is an interesting proposition. After all, making glass bend is complicated enough, and Samsung is already gearing up to make a two-way foldable phone. Unlike the Surface Duo , this device probably won't feature two screens.



Rather, it will sport a single flexible OLED panel and per a tipster, inward and outward folding would be made possible with a 360-degree hinge, like the one on the Surface Duo. Of course, a hinge is half of the puzzle, and the real deal would be making a display that's resilient enough to fold both ways. After all, despite all its improvements, the Z Fold 2's inner display Rather, it will sport a single flexible OLED panel and per a tipster, inward and outward folding would be made possible with a 360-degree hinge, like the one on the Surface Duo. Of course, a hinge is half of the puzzle, and the real deal would be making a display that's resilient enough to fold both ways. After all, despite all its improvements, the Z Fold 2's inner display still has a crease , which means Samsung hasn't quite nailed the bending part yet and a lot of work still has to be done.





Samsung rumored to have a 3rd foldable family member next year, tentatively known as Z Fold S.



It has got 360° hinge that enables outfold and infold and works similarly like the Surface Duo.



The Fold S is a fully single flexible OLED screen unlike the Surface Duo dual screen. pic.twitter.com/S9HtkMQh20 — Fold Universe (@folduniverse) September 5, 2020