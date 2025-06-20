Android manufacturers following Apple’s 2027 adoption of under-display cameras

translated source

Xiaomi

Oppo

Vivo

Honor

Huawei

According to the leak, the Android manufacturers that are also researching under-display cameras are the “top five” brands. In the context of China — where the leak has originated from — this would likely mean the following Android smartphone manufacturers:If the leak is about global Android brands instead, then Samsung will also be included.As someone who has always heavily disliked the trend of notches and punch holes, I cannot wait to finally go back to a phone with a screen that is free of any distractions. This is the second most important factor that phone manufacturers need to work on, in my opinion, with the most important one being better batteries.And while the iPhone 18 may not look like an Apple phone, the iPhone 20 and its competitors already have my attention.