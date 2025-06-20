Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Android manufacturers following Apple’s 2027 adoption of under-display cameras

Major smartphone manufacturers are aiming for the same improvement for 2027.

By
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Numerous recent reports have alleged that Apple is working on a new iPhone Pro model for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. This iPhone will have a display free of any distractions, and now it seems (translated source) that major Android manufacturers are also looking to adopt under-display cameras around that time.

The iPhone 20 — Apple will likely skip an iPhone 19 — will also have no bezels, as the screen will curve backwards at the edges. In preparation for the iPhone 20, Apple is apparently going to release the iPhone 18 with a punch hole camera, as the Face ID will be housed under the display. I, personally, think that this will continue a trend that will begin this year with the iPhone 17: Apple losing its identity.

However, if Apple and major Android manufacturers are all aiming for under-display cameras by 2027, it makes me wonder whether there’s been a breakthrough. Under-display cameras take much poorer quality photos compared to traditional cameras. So much so, in fact, that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t have an under-display camera at all.

But if all of the top dogs are still opting for the same thing, there’s either a much better camera in the works, or they simply don’t want to look outdated next to competitors.


According to the leak, the Android manufacturers that are also researching under-display cameras are the “top five” brands. In the context of China — where the leak has originated from — this would likely mean the following Android smartphone manufacturers:

  • Xiaomi
  • Oppo
  • Vivo
  • Honor
  • Huawei

If the leak is about global Android brands instead, then Samsung will also be included.

As someone who has always heavily disliked the trend of notches and punch holes, I cannot wait to finally go back to a phone with a screen that is free of any distractions. This is the second most important factor that phone manufacturers need to work on, in my opinion, with the most important one being better batteries.

And while the iPhone 18 may not look like an Apple phone, the iPhone 20 and its competitors already have my attention.

Under-display cameras, yay or nay?

Vote View Result

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
