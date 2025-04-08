Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera will have to make the tiniest of sacrifices
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost upon us and for those who have been waiting for it there’s a bit more information about its camera. A reliable industry insider has confirmed that the camera bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be larger than the bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Naturally the first question that immediately jumps to mind is: will the camera on the Fold 7 be an upgrade over its predecessor? Previous leaks claim that that is indeed the case. The primary sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be 200 MP which is a massive jump over the 50 MP sensor found on the Fold 6.
"Confirmed"— PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) April 8, 2025
The Camera Bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is bigger than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. pic.twitter.com/4g3yw9H7Ck
It’s not clear whether the larger camera bump is due to the improved sensor. I don’t expect the difference to be noticeable and it will probably only be discovered when someone sits down with a measuring tool.
Unfortunately the new camera on the Fold 7 will reportedly not be as good as the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Nevertheless I think it will still take excellent photos and the phone itself will make for one of the best foldable smartphones of 2025.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great foldable. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A larger camera bump on the Fold 7 will hardly get any attention if leaks about the iPhone 17 lineup are accurate. Apple is apparently introducing a massive camera island inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors on its newest flagships this year. The Fold 7 will just wobble a bit more on your desk while the iPhone 17 incites divisive debates on online forums.
In real-world performance upgrades, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be an excellent foldable smartphone as it is rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is the same chip that makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra one of the best phones of 2025.
Still a larger camera bump does mean that Samsung will likely lose some thickness comparison battle. These competitions can get very ridiculous: like the time the Galaxy S25 Ultra won by 0.2 mm in a comparison made using leaked renders.
