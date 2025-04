Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Camera Bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is bigger than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. pic.twitter.com/4g3yw9H7Ck — PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) April 8, 2025







Unfortunately the new camera on the Fold 7 will reportedly not be as good as the one found on the It’s not clear whether the larger camera bump is due to the improved sensor. I don’t expect the difference to be noticeable and it will probably only be discovered when someone sits down with a measuring tool.Unfortunately the new camera on thewill reportedly not be as good as the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra . Nevertheless I think it will still take excellent photos and the phone itself will make for one of the best foldable smartphones of 2025.



Fold 7 will hardly get any attention if leaks about the Fold 7 will just wobble a bit more on your desk while the iPhone 17 incites divisive debates on online forums.



Still a larger camera bump does mean that Samsung will likely lose some thickness comparison battle. These competitions can get very ridiculous: like the time the



In real-world performance upgrades, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be an excellent foldable smartphone as it is rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is the same chip that makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra one of the A larger camera bump on thewill hardly get any attention if leaks about the iPhone 17 lineup are accurate. Apple is apparently introducing a massive camera island inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors on its newest flagships this year. Thewill just wobble a bit more on your desk while theincites divisive debates on online forums.Still a larger camera bump does mean that Samsung will likely lose some thickness comparison battle. These competitions can get very ridiculous: like the time the Galaxy S25 Ultra won by 0.2 mm in a comparison made using leaked renders.In real-world performance upgrades, however, thewill be an excellent foldable smartphone as it is rumored to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is the same chip that makes theone of the best phones of 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost upon us and for those who have been waiting for it there’s a bit more information about its camera. A reliable industry insider has confirmed that the camera bump on thewill be larger than the bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Naturally the first question that immediately jumps to mind is: will the camera on thebe an upgrade over its predecessor? Previous leaks claim that that is indeed the case. The primary sensor on theis said to be 200 MP which is a massive jump over the 50 MP sensor found on the Fold 6.