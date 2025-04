Don't let those iPhone 17 Pro renders showing the rear camera bar scare you. Here's why

iPhone 17 Pro with the black camera bar sitting on a silver iPhone rear panel. Although the Bloomberg scribe says to expect the horizontal camera bar near the top of the rear panel on the iPhone 17 Pro, he says that the cameras will be arranged on the bar in the same triangular formation used since the iPhone 11 Pro was released in 2019. What the renders show that is not accurate is the two-tone back for thePro with the black camera bar sitting on a silver iPhone rear panel.









iPhone 17 Pro will not be what he calls a "major departure" from current iPhone models even pointing out that from the front, the iPhone 17 Pro will look very much like the iPhone 17 Pro in today's Power On , he is also including the

Gurman says that he has been told by sources that the camera bar will be the same color as the rest of the device. He notes that thePro will not be what he calls a "major departure" from current iPhone models even pointing out that from the front, thePro will look very much like the iPhone 16 Pro . By the way, while Gurman didn't mention it, we assume that when he writes about thePro in today's, he is also including the iPhone 17 Pro Max



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Apple appears to be planning its next big iPhone redesign around the iPhone 20 and the Pro model that year will sport a bold new look that Gurman says will feature a lot more glass. The iPhone was first introduced by the late Steve Jobs , then Apple CEO, on January 9th, 2007 during Macworld. It quickly became the most hyped consumer electronics product and started the global smartphone boom when it was released on June 29th, 2007.