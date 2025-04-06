Don't let those iPhone 17 Pro renders showing the rear camera bar scare you. Here's why
Many iPhone fans have been upset and have felt queasy after looking at the two-tone renders of the iPhone 17 Pro that have made the rounds online. However, the final design of the phone is not going to resemble these images if you believe Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who disputed the authenticity of the renders in his weekly online Power On newsletter. Gurman isn't disputing the new look of the camera array.
Although the Bloomberg scribe says to expect the horizontal camera bar near the top of the rear panel on the iPhone 17 Pro, he says that the cameras will be arranged on the bar in the same triangular formation used since the iPhone 11 Pro was released in 2019. What the renders show that is not accurate is the two-tone back for the iPhone 17 Pro with the black camera bar sitting on a silver iPhone rear panel.
One of several iPhone 17 Pro renders that show a two-tone rear camera bar that will not be on the final version according to Gurman. | Image credit-FPT
Gurman says that he has been told by sources that the camera bar will be the same color as the rest of the device. He notes that the iPhone 17 Pro will not be what he calls a "major departure" from current iPhone models even pointing out that from the front, the iPhone 17 Pro will look very much like the iPhone 16 Pro. By the way, while Gurman didn't mention it, we assume that when he writes about the iPhone 17 Pro in today's Power On, he is also including the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apple appears to be planning its next big iPhone redesign around the iPhone 20 and the Pro model that year will sport a bold new look that Gurman says will feature a lot more glass. The iPhone was first introduced by the late Steve Jobs, then Apple CEO, on January 9th, 2007 during Macworld. It quickly became the most hyped consumer electronics product and started the global smartphone boom when it was released on June 29th, 2007.
Apple's last major iPhone redesign was the iPhone X which hit shelves in 2017 with an edge-to-edge display, and new gesture controls, and replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor with Face ID. By the time the iPhone 20 is released, Apple could be ready for the first portless iPhone. There is speculation that Apple was working toward this design for the iPhone 17 Air to be released this September. Instead, the tech giant decided to hold back and this could be the big design change Apple builds around to celebrate 20 years of iPhone.
