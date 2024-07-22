Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra benchmarked with new processor





Thus, the next Galaxy Tab S10 series edition is now expected to make a cameo in early 2025, perhaps together with the Galaxy S25 series, just as we have become accustomed to.





While no design changes are expected, Samsung will be doing some big upgrades to the processing power of its Galaxy S10 Ultra slate, in that it might be moving to a MediaTek chipset for them.





The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, in particular, has now appeared on Geekbench, and the testing platform seemingly reiterates that it will use a 4nm MediaTek chipset for processing power.





For comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, again a 4nm affair, but built on a bit earlier production method.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's alleged MediaTek 9300+ processor mustered 2,141 points in the single-core score, and a 5,533 in the multi-core test, a bit better than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra fares.





Bear in mind that this is still likely an engineering prototype of Samsung's giant 14.6-inch slate with fast and high-res OLED display, so by the time the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hits the shelves, it may fare even better in benchmarks, not to mention price as MediaTek's processors are cheaper than Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets.