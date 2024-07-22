Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra benchmarked with new processor

By
While some rumors were pointing to the launch of a new family of Samsung Galaxy tablets during unpacked day, there were no slates announced, and Samsung had enough on its plate with its 2024 foldables, the new Watch 7 series, a Galaxy Ring, and the new Buds 3 line.

Thus, the next Galaxy Tab S10 series edition is now expected to make a cameo in early 2025, perhaps together with the Galaxy S25 series, just as we have become accustomed to. 

While no design changes are expected, Samsung will be doing some big upgrades to the processing power of its Galaxy S10 Ultra slate, in that it might be moving to a MediaTek chipset for them.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, in particular, has now appeared on Geekbench, and the testing platform seemingly reiterates that it will use a 4nm MediaTek chipset for processing power.

For comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, again a 4nm affair, but built on a bit earlier production method.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's alleged MediaTek 9300+ processor mustered 2,141 points in the single-core score, and a 5,533 in the multi-core test, a bit better than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra fares.

Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra2071
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch(M4,2024)3720
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra5531
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch(M4,2024)13280
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra3905
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch(M4,2024)7311
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra2997
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch(M4,2024)7009
View all

Bear in mind that this is still likely an engineering prototype of Samsung's giant 14.6-inch slate with fast and high-res OLED display, so by the time the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hits the shelves, it may fare even better in benchmarks, not to mention price as MediaTek's processors are cheaper than Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets.
Daniel Petrov
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

