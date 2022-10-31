Samsung is now selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse at lower than ever prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are two types of compelling Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 deals Samsung has been dishing out like crazy since (before) the two foldable powerhouses were released, and of course, the best time to pull the trigger is when you can combine two different discounts and thus maximize your savings.
One such opportunity came exactly one week ago for a very limited time for buyers of top-of-the-line 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 units, and another great chance to save a small fortune on the same ultra-high-end device in a 512GB storage configuration arises today.
If you're willing to trade in the right phone in "good" condition, this extremely well-reviewed and moderately popular bad boy can be yours for just $619.99. That's not quite as cheap as the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra was only a few days ago, but it does represent an absolutely mind-blowing $1,300 markdown from a list price of $1,919.99.
That combines a $300 "instant" discount with no strings attached and an "enhanced" trade-in credit of up to $1,000, although it's definitely important to point out that the S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Note 20 Ultra are the only handsets eligible for maximum 512GB Z Fold 4 savings.
Of course, you can trade in a whole bunch of other devices as well and receive lower credits, with a Galaxy S21, for instance, currently valued at a cool $575 of its own and Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 mini getting you $430 and $380 respectively towards a pre-holiday Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G purchase.
You can even get a "guaranteed" $300 trade-in credit for any Galaxy device in "any condition" (including damaged and completely non-functional units)... or you can skip the trade-in process entirely and pay $1,519.99.
That may sound like a lot of money (because it is), but it's a whopping 400 bucks less than usual and it requires no upfront carrier activation or any other sort of hoop jumping. Could there be even deeper price cuts planned for Black Friday or Cyber Monday in late November? Perhaps, but this is by far the best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal available right now anywhere in the US.
Things that are NOT allowed: