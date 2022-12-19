Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal

Foldable phones are all the rage these days and everyone from Apple to Google wants a piece of the nascent market. Samsung is currently the market leader and makes one of the best bendable handsets around but its devices are a bit on the expensive side. If you want to buy a foldable phone for under $1,000, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 for steep discounts.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 came out last year, they are still fantastic buys, especially if you don't want to spend an exorbitant amount on the 2022 models.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is sufficiently fast for everyday use and their cameras are more than good enough for most people. Both phones are also quite sturdy and are also water-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

7.6 inches 120Hz main screen | 6.2 inches 120Hz outer screen | Snapdragon 888 chip | Triple rear camera system (12MP+12MP+12MP) | Under display 4MP camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4,400mAh battery
$922 off (51%)
$877 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 3

6.7 inches 120Hz inner screen | 1.9 inches external screen | Snapdragon 888 chip | Dual rear camera system (12MP + 12MP) | 10MP front camera | 3,300mAh battery
$415 off (42%)
$584 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a phone-tablet hybrid that is great for multitasking. Novelties include an under-display camera for an unobtrusive viewing experience and support for the S Pen stylus. A brand new Fold 3 will cost you at least $1,799.99 and if you don't want to spend that much, Best Buy is selling a refurbished model which has been tested and sanitized for just $877.99, meaning you will get to save $922.

If you want something that's more pocketable but still offers the advantages of a foldable phone, you should check out the Flip 3. It has a cover screen that lets you view notifications, texts, and widgets, and like the Fold 3, it can be positioned half-open like a laptop. 

The base Flip 3 model usually costs $999.99 but Best Buy is selling a like-new model for just $584.99 after a discount of $415.

Those are great prices for phones that are a step up from conventional handsets and the deal must not be missed if you want to try out a foldable device without spending a lot.
