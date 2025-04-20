Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be on shelves soon
Up Next:
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung is also working hard at perfecting a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip for the Galaxy S26 phones that will come out early next year. The company wishes dearly to return to Exynos and Samsung Foundry is making excellent progress towards making that dream become a reality.
Apple — arguably Samsung’s largest competitor — is likely going to stick with 3 nm chipsets for the iPhone 17 series this year. A 2 nm iPhone 18, which is looking like a real possibility every day, will understandably be more expensive even without any tariff-related troubles. It does warrant saying that some insiders claim that Samsung’s 2 nm chips are less efficient that TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 3 nm chips.
Foldable smartphones haven’t been as popular as companies had hoped for. Samsung has revised sales expectations for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 down to a much more reasonable target. Meanwhile other smartphone manufacturers that aren’t as influential as Samsung are pulling out of this segment entirely.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are ready for production according to reports from inside the industry. This tracks with previous reports that the foldables would enter production around May and Samsung seems to be well on track despite some processor-related hurdles.
Meanwhile two Galaxy Z Flip 7 test units were spotted earlier this month and both of them were running on Exynos processors. It’s still unclear whether we will actually see Flip 7 phones with said chips or whether this was just a test that Samsung was conducting. If the Flip 7 will have an Exynos variant then we might be moving back to different Samsung configurations for different regions around the world.
On that front it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The exact same chipset, in fact, that currently powers the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. If Samsung had plans to launch the Fold 7 featuring an Exynos chip then it has apparently been unable to do so.
Meanwhile two Galaxy Z Flip 7 test units were spotted earlier this month and both of them were running on Exynos processors. It’s still unclear whether we will actually see Flip 7 phones with said chips or whether this was just a test that Samsung was conducting. If the Flip 7 will have an Exynos variant then we might be moving back to different Samsung configurations for different regions around the world.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung
Samsung is also working hard at perfecting a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip for the Galaxy S26 phones that will come out early next year. The company wishes dearly to return to Exynos and Samsung Foundry is making excellent progress towards making that dream become a reality.
Apple — arguably Samsung’s largest competitor — is likely going to stick with 3 nm chipsets for the iPhone 17 series this year. A 2 nm iPhone 18, which is looking like a real possibility every day, will understandably be more expensive even without any tariff-related troubles. It does warrant saying that some insiders claim that Samsung’s 2 nm chips are less efficient that TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 3 nm chips.
Foldable smartphones haven’t been as popular as companies had hoped for. Samsung has revised sales expectations for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 down to a much more reasonable target. Meanwhile other smartphone manufacturers that aren’t as influential as Samsung are pulling out of this segment entirely.
Things that are NOT allowed: