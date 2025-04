Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be on shelves soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Flip 7

Flip 7

The upcomingand Galaxy Z Fold 7 are ready for production according to reports from inside the industry. This tracks with previous reports that the foldables would enter production around May and Samsung seems to be well on track despite some processor-related hurdles.On that front it seems that thewill be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The exact same chipset, in fact, that currently powers the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. If Samsung had plans to launch thefeaturing an Exynos chip then it has apparently been unable to do so.Meanwhile twotest units were spotted earlier this month and both of them were running on Exynos processors. It’s still unclear whether we will actually seephones with said chips or whether this was just a test that Samsung was conducting. If thewill have an Exynos variant then we might be moving back to different Samsung configurations for different regions around the world.