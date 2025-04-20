Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be on shelves soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Holding up a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are ready for production according to reports from inside the industry. This tracks with previous reports that the foldables would enter production around May and Samsung seems to be well on track despite some processor-related hurdles.

On that front it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The exact same chipset, in fact, that currently powers the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. If Samsung had plans to launch the Fold 7 featuring an Exynos chip then it has apparently been unable to do so.

Meanwhile two Galaxy Z Flip 7 test units were spotted earlier this month and both of them were running on Exynos processors. It’s still unclear whether we will actually see Flip 7 phones with said chips or whether this was just a test that Samsung was conducting. If the Flip 7 will have an Exynos variant then we might be moving back to different Samsung configurations for different regions around the world.

Video Thumbnail
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

Samsung is also working hard at perfecting a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip for the Galaxy S26 phones that will come out early next year. The company wishes dearly to return to Exynos and Samsung Foundry is making excellent progress towards making that dream become a reality.

Apple — arguably Samsung’s largest competitor — is likely going to stick with 3 nm chipsets for the iPhone 17 series this year. A 2 nm iPhone 18, which is looking like a real possibility every day, will understandably be more expensive even without any tariff-related troubles. It does warrant saying that some insiders claim that Samsung’s 2 nm chips are less efficient that TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 3 nm chips.

Foldable smartphones haven’t been as popular as companies had hoped for. Samsung has revised sales expectations for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 down to a much more reasonable target. Meanwhile other smartphone manufacturers that aren’t as influential as Samsung are pulling out of this segment entirely.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

Latest News

Tim Cook “extremely anxious” as iPhone 17 inventory runs into problems
Tim Cook “extremely anxious” as iPhone 17 inventory runs into problems
Users claim iOS update killed their iPhone, should you hold off?
Users claim iOS update killed their iPhone, should you hold off?
Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
U.S. plan backfires as sanctions on Chinese chip imports hurts Nvidia and rewards Huawei
U.S. plan backfires as sanctions on Chinese chip imports hurts Nvidia and rewards Huawei
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless