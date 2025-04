Apple’s next big performance upgrade may drive iPhone 18 prices up

Digital Chat Station's credibility is rather good when it comes to Apple news. They previously reported on under-display Face ID for a foldable iPad and potential foldable iPhone prototypes—both of which are said to be in development.

A faster chip—but at what cost?









This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this. Back in September 2024, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would introduce the 2nm chip —built on TSMC’s new process node—but limit it to the iPhone 18 Pro Max due to yield issues. This limitation was stated to be because early production output was too low to supply the entire iPhone 18 family.But those yields might have improved. In March 2025, Kuo updated his forecast, citing significantly higher production success rates at TSMC—reaching 60–70% by early 2025 and rising beyond that by March. That opened the door for the chip to potentially be used across the entire iPhone 18 lineup, not just the Pro models.If Apple does go all-in with 2nm, the performance gains could be significant. Based on early industry estimates, the 2nm chip could deliver 10%–15% better performance over the expected 3nm chip in the iPhone 17 series, and more importantly – better power efficiency.