Amazon and Best Buy are now selling the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at an unbeatable discount
Unveiled just a couple of months ago with plenty of fanfare and received pretty well by both reviewers and potential buyers, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already been the protagonist of a number of interesting deals and promotions. But you can never have too many discounts when it comes to objectively one of the best phones out there, and the latest special offer arguably has what it takes to stand out from all previous deals.
That's because Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool 150 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing for an unlocked Z Flip 6 in your choice of 256 or 512GB storage variants with no special requirements or strings attached of any sorts.
There are no gifts involved this time around, which is certainly unfortunate, but you also don't need to opt for a 512 gig configuration to save big, which is obviously very nice for folks who want to keep their spending to a minimum now that schools are back in session.
An entry-level Z Flip 6 model normally costs $1,099.99, so while this hot new $150 discount doesn't make the foldable powerhouse conventionally affordable, its value for your money is undoubtedly raised to a very hard-to-beat level.
Samsung's latest (and greatest) Android-based clamshell packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a generous 4,000mAh battery without sacrificing the signature style, elegance, and portability of the Z Flip family. The 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is also one of the best you can currently get in the sub-$1,000 foldable segment, with our comprehensive Galaxy Z Flip 6 review a little while back finding very few things wrong with this device when evaluated from every possible angle.
Granted, the charging speeds are not that great and the front-facing snapper might also feel a little underwhelming, but all in all, it's difficult not to fall in love with this bad boy at this new record low (base) price.
