Amazon and Best Buy are now selling the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at an unbeatable discount

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Unveiled just a couple of months ago with plenty of fanfare and received pretty well by both reviewers and potential buyers, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already been the protagonist of a number of interesting deals and promotions. But you can never have too many discounts when it comes to objectively one of the best phones out there, and the latest special offer arguably has what it takes to stand out from all previous deals.

That's because Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool 150 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing for an unlocked Z Flip 6 in your choice of 256 or 512GB storage variants with no special requirements or strings attached of any sorts.

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

There are no gifts involved this time around, which is certainly unfortunate, but you also don't need to opt for a 512 gig configuration to save big, which is obviously very nice for folks who want to keep their spending to a minimum now that schools are back in session.

An entry-level Z Flip 6 model normally costs $1,099.99, so while this hot new $150 discount doesn't make the foldable powerhouse conventionally affordable, its value for your money is undoubtedly raised to a very hard-to-beat level.

Samsung's latest (and greatest) Android-based clamshell packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a generous 4,000mAh battery without sacrificing the signature style, elegance, and portability of the Z Flip family. The 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is also one of the best you can currently get in the sub-$1,000 foldable segment, with our comprehensive Galaxy Z Flip 6 review a little while back finding very few things wrong with this device when evaluated from every possible angle.

Granted, the charging speeds are not that great and the front-facing snapper might also feel a little underwhelming, but all in all, it's difficult not to fall in love with this bad boy at this new record low (base) price.
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

