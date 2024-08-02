Best Buy maximizes the 512GB Z Flip 6 value equation with a $250 gift card on top of a $120 discount

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Put up for pre-order less than a month ago and properly released just last week, Samsung's vastly improved Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already scored a number of interesting discounts at a number of different US retailers. The latest deal comes from Best Buy (and only Best Buy), maximizing the amazing value of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android clamshell by combining its existent $120 price cut with a higher-than-ever $250 gift card.

That's right, you can now save a very cool 250 bucks on a future round of Best Buy shopping in addition to slashing 120 bucks off the $1,219.99 list price of an unlocked Z Flip 6 with 512GB storage and no special requirements or strings attached of any sort.

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Free $250 Gift Card Included
Yes, there are no upfront carrier activations involved here, and obviously no obligatory device trade-ins either, with that $250 gift card making this improved Best Buy offer more attractive than a similar promotion currently taking place at Amazon that bundles the discounted new foldable with a slightly humbler $200-worth freebie.

Make no mistake, this is one of the greatest foldable phones around at any price, as highlighted in our in-depth Galaxy Z Flip 6 review

With or without deal sweeteners, those 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens are still generous, sharp, and convenient enough to justify a purchase pretty much by themselves, and when you also consider this bad boy's hefty 4,000mAh battery, powerful 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, powerful aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and... powerful 12GB RAM count, you might find it hard to resist pulling the trigger right now.

Because specs are not everything, especially in the foldable category, the undeniably stunning design and apparent durability of the Z Flip 6 are worth a mention of their own, looking like the cherry on top of an irresistible value cake.
