Best Buy maximizes the 512GB Z Flip 6 value equation with a $250 gift card on top of a $120 discount





That's right, you can now save a very cool 250 bucks on a future round of Best Buy shopping in addition to slashing 120 bucks off the $1,219.99 list price of an unlocked Z Flip 6 with 512GB storage and no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. That's right, you can now save a very cool 250 bucks on a future round of Best Buy shopping in addition to slashing 120 bucks off the $1,219.99 list price of an unlocked Z Flip 6 with 512GB storage and no special requirements or strings attached of any sort.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Free $250 Gift Card Included $120 off (10%) Gift $1099 99 $1219 99 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, there are no upfront carrier activations involved here, and obviously no obligatory device trade-ins either, with that $250 gift card making this improved Best Buy offer more attractive than a similar promotion currently taking place at Amazon that bundles the discounted new foldable with a slightly humbler $200-worth freebie.









With or without deal sweeteners, those 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens are still generous, sharp, and convenient enough to justify a purchase pretty much by themselves, and when you also consider this bad boy's hefty 4,000mAh battery, powerful 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, powerful aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and... powerful 12GB RAM count, you might find it hard to resist pulling the trigger right now.





Because specs are not everything, especially in the foldable category, the undeniably stunning design and apparent durability of the Z Flip 6 are worth a mention of their own, looking like the cherry on top of an irresistible value cake.