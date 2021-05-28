Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early
The iconic Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the second Samsung device to get this June's security update, after the Galaxy S21 lineup's patch went live yesterday. While there are still four more days to go until it is officially June, it hasn't been uncommon lately to see each month's update from Samsung start rolling out a little early to certain devices—and the Galaxy Z Flip is one of them.
- Austria
- The Baltic states
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- France
- Hungary
- Italy
- The Nordic countries
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- The UK
If you're a proud owner of a Galaxy Z Flip but you don't see your countries among those listed above, don't fret: it isn't even officially June yet, Samsung's just got a heck of an early start (as it often does), and you may well be getting your own over-the-air update at any point in the following days.
We have no information as of yet as to what exactly the update for the Galaxy Z Flip (or the S21, for that matter) will bring to the table, apart from the regulatory security enhancements on both Samsung's and Google's side, which are meant to keep vulnerabilities in check from month to month.
The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Flip is F707BXXS3DUE1, and is expected to go global in a matter of days.