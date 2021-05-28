$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 28, 2021, 6:51 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early
The iconic Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the second Samsung device to get this June's security update, after the Galaxy S21 lineup's patch went live yesterday. While there are still four more days to go until it is officially June, it hasn't been uncommon lately to see each month's update from Samsung start rolling out a little early to certain devices—and the Galaxy Z Flip is one of them. 

As of this morning, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G security patch has been released into certain parts of Europe. So far, the ones that have claimed access to the new update are the following countries:

  • Austria
  • The Baltic states
  • Bulgaria
  • Czech Republic
  • France
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • The Nordic countries
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Slovakia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Netherlands
  • The UK

If you're a proud owner of a Galaxy Z Flip but you don't see your countries among those listed above, don't fret: it isn't even officially June yet, Samsung's just got a heck of an early start (as it often does), and you may well be getting your own over-the-air update at any point in the following days. 

You can always keep track of whether or not the update has made its way to you yet by checking in Settings > Software Update to see if you've got any pending installations listed.

We have no information as of yet as to what exactly the update for the Galaxy Z Flip (or the S21, for that matter) will bring to the table, apart from the regulatory security enhancements on both Samsung's and Google's side, which are meant to keep vulnerabilities in check from month to month.

We're sure to get our hands on more details very shortly, about whether or not we'll be seeing any fun new features our way along with the security patch—and we'll be sure to pass it on to you.

The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Flip is F707BXXS3DUE1, and is expected to go global in a matter of days. 

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1200 Special AT&T $1200 Special Samsung $1200 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Oppo Watch 2 coming with square design, Snapdragon Wear 4100
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
by Martin Filipov,  1
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
by Best Buy,  1
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
$450
This is the weirdest change in Android 12
by Victor Hristov,  2
This is the weirdest change in Android 12

Featured stories

Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is reportedly happening June 21-22
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless