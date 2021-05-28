Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets June security patch early









Austria

The Baltic states

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Hungary

Italy

The Nordic countries

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands

The UK





If you're a proud owner of a Galaxy Z Flip but you don't see your countries among those listed above, don't fret: it isn't even officially June yet, Samsung 's just got a heck of an early start (as it often does), and you may well be getting your own over-the-air update at any point in the following days.





You can always keep track of whether or not the update has made its way to you yet by checking in Settings > Software Update to see if you've got any pending installations listed.





We have no information as of yet as to what exactly the update for the Galaxy Z Flip (or the S21, for that matter) will bring to the table, apart from the regulatory security enhancements on both Samsung's and Google 's side, which are meant to keep vulnerabilities in check from month to month.





We're sure to get our hands on more details very shortly, about whether or not we'll be seeing any fun new features our way along with the security patch—and we'll be sure to pass it on to you.





The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Flip is F707BXXS3DUE1, and is expected to go global in a matter of days.



