Samsung rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold in the US

Samsung rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold in the US0
More importantly, the update is available for both unlocked and carrier-locked models. Depending on what version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G you own, you should be getting either the update with firmware version F707USQS2EUL9 (carrier-bound models) or F707U1UEU2EUL9 (unlocked models).
In other news, the unlocked version of Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (sans 5G) are now being updated to Android 12 in the US. The carrier-locked versions received the update early this month, so it makes for Samsung to want to bring the unlocked models in line with the latest Android updates. Keep in mind that both Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip updates include the January 2022 security patch.