Samsung Software updates

Samsung rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold in the US
Samsung has been on fire with the Android 12 updates to the point that it has become hard to keep track of the phones that are getting upgraded to the latest version of the OS. The company’s foldable phones were among the first to receive the update, but while many customers currently enjoy Android 12 on their foldable Samsung phones, there still some who didn’t get the update yet.

We’re happy to report that customers in the US who own the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will soon be able to update their foldable phones to Android 12. The folks at SamMobile report that Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the United States.

More importantly, the update is available for both unlocked and carrier-locked models. Depending on what version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G you own, you should be getting either the update with firmware version F707USQS2EUL9 (carrier-bound models) or F707U1UEU2EUL9 (unlocked models).

The bad news is both updates include the December 2021 security patch, whereas many Samsung smartphones have already started to receive the February 2022 security patch.

In other news, the unlocked version of Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (sans 5G) are now being updated to Android 12 in the US. The carrier-locked versions received the update early this month, so it makes for Samsung to want to bring the unlocked models in line with the latest Android updates. Keep in mind that both Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip updates include the January 2022 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Fold specs
Samsung Galaxy Fold specs
  • Display 7.3 inches 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI
