Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a lower than ever price
While the inventory situation could still change between now and the rumored July announcement of the Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) and Z Fold 3 5G, it may be a good idea to not waste any more time and pull the trigger on Best Buy's latest Z Flip 5G deal.
All in all therefore, you're looking at saving a grand total of 550 bucks compared to how much you would have paid for the same exact phone late last year or even in early 2021, but only if you're willing to activate the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Verizon or Sprint upfront and open a new line of service or an altogether new account.
Although far from the world's greatest phone in terms of durability or even practicality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G might be worth the attention of adventurous Android users at "just" 900 bucks and up.
Unless, of course, the Z Flip 2 (or Z Flip 3) does end up costing as little as $1,000 at launch with a silky smooth 120Hz display in tow and other important upgrades. Because you can never know what the future holds, it's probably a good idea to remember that age-old saying about the value of a bird in the hand.