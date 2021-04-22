Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a lower than ever price

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2021, 3:32 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just in case you needed further proof that Samsung's next-gen foldables are not too far away on the horizon, you might want to note that last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5G no longer seems to be available from either the company's official US website or Amazon at the time of this writing.

While the inventory situation could still change between now and the rumored July announcement of the Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) and Z Fold 3 5G, it may be a good idea to not waste any more time and pull the trigger on Best Buy's latest Z Flip 5G deal.

Not only does the retailer have the flexible Snapdragon 865 powerhouse in stock right now, also selling the 5G-enabled handset at up to a whopping $300 discount. That's in addition to a permanent $250 markdown a couple of months back from an original $1,450 list price.

All in all therefore, you're looking at saving a grand total of 550 bucks compared to how much you would have paid for the same exact phone late last year or even in early 2021, but only if you're willing to activate the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Verizon or Sprint upfront and open a new line of service or an altogether new account.

AT&T activations and upgrading Verizon customers need to pay $949.99 instead of $899.99, while those not looking to commit to a specific carrier right off the bat still have to cough up a fairly excessive $1,199.99 for the unlocked device sporting a primary 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

Although far from the world's greatest phone in terms of durability or even practicality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G might be worth the attention of adventurous Android users at "just" 900 bucks and up. 

Unless, of course, the Z Flip 2 (or Z Flip 3) does end up costing as little as $1,000 at launch with a silky smooth 120Hz display in tow and other important upgrades. Because you can never know what the future holds, it's probably a good idea to remember that age-old saying about the value of a bird in the hand.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
25%off $900 Special BestBuy $1200 Special AT&T $1200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

