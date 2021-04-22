Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a lower than ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the inventory situation could still change between now and the rumored July announcement of the Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) and Z Fold 3 5G, it may be a good idea to not waste any more time and pull the trigger on Best Buy's latest Z Flip 5G deal.





Not only does the retailer have the flexible Snapdragon 865 powerhouse in stock right now, also selling the 5G-enabled handset at up to a whopping $300 discount. That's in addition to a permanent $250 markdown a couple of months back from an original $1,450 list price.





All in all therefore, you're looking at saving a grand total of 550 bucks compared to how much you would have paid for the same exact phone late last year or even in early 2021, but only if you're willing to activate the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Verizon or Sprint upfront and open a new line of service or an altogether new account.





AT&T activations and upgrading Verizon customers need to pay $949.99 instead of $899.99, while those not looking to commit to a specific carrier right off the bat still have to cough up a fairly excessive $1,199.99 for the unlocked device sporting a primary 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.









Unless, of course, the Z Flip 2 (or Z Flip 3 ) does end up costing as little as $1,000 at launch with a silky smooth 120Hz display in tow and other important upgrades. Because you can never know what the future holds, it's probably a good idea to remember that age-old saying about the value of a bird in the hand.



