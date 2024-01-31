Stop being an ageist and snag the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at this huge discount while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What is the best foldable phone money can buy right now? Depending on a consumer's individual needs, budget restrictions, favorite brand, and favorite form factor, that seemingly simple question can get a multitude of equally valid answers but something tells us the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no longer at the top of many wishlists and shopping lists.
There's a very obvious reason why that's the case, and it's called the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but what if you can't afford Samsung's newest Android-powered clamshell and don't want to wait for a (potential) return of its top holiday discounts or opt for a Motorola-made alternative?
That's naturally where the older Z Flip 4 comes in, especially at a reduced price of $679.99 in a 256GB storage configuration. That's still not as affordable as a Razr (2023) at the time of this writing, but it is considerably cheaper than a Z Flip 5, which can hardly be considered a substantially improved device.
The key difference between the two Flips is the cover screen, which is indeed way larger on the newer model, but otherwise, the older variant... doesn't really look older at all, packing the exact same 3,700mAh battery with identically fast 25W charging support while also sporting a 6.7-inch primary display and two 12MP rear-facing cameras that its sequel hasn't revised in any meaningful way.
Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with an older and slightly slower Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under its hood compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Z Flip 5, but that should still deliver a more than satisfying level of raw speed for a sub-$700 price point.
This sweet new deal comes from Woot, but before you even think it, let us highlight that the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at $679.99 for the next 11 days... or while supplies last.
Something tells us the special offer will not last anywhere near that long, even though we have to point out that Woot is erroneously listing the 256GB Z Flip 4's "pointless price" at an obscene $1,799. This device was never that expensive, initially costing $1,059.99 instead, which means you're looking at saving a cool 480 bucks here compared to that.
Alternatively, you could go directly to Amazon and buy a "renewed" 128 gig Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a way lower price... from a third-party seller called Chubbiestech. That comes with some pretty obvious risks and possible downsides, but naturally, it's ultimately your call.
Things that are NOT allowed: