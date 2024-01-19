This Motorola deal on the incredible Razr (2023) is a real feast for the eyes
Are you into clamshell foldable phones? But you don’t intend to pay an arm and a leg for your new handset? In that case, there’s arguably one choice for you – Motorola’s Razr (2023). But what a choice it is! This handset has a great display, looks super stylish with its vegan leather exterior, and can now be yours for only $500 at the official Motorola website!
Available in several paintjobs, this puppy boasts a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen with an impressive peak brightness of 1,015 nits. With dynamic refresh rates that switch between 1 and 144Hz, depending on your needs, this smartphone’s display is a real feast for the eyes. On the front, you get a 1.5-inch AMOLED display that gets as bright as day.
And it doesn’t just look impressive – the foldable also packs a punch with its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. As we’ve emphasized in our review, you shouldn’t feel lag, stutter, or anything else that may undermine your experience while using this puppy.
As for the camera department, this puppy features two cameras in the camera strip: a 64MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit with a 120-degree field of view. The primary screen features a 32MP selfie shooter. While definitely not on par with the best camera phones, the handset takes great-looking photos for its price range, especially when the conditions are just right.
Unlike most clamshell foldables on the market, the Razr (2023) also has quite a large battery with a 4,200mAh capacity. It should be good enough to last you at least a full 24 hours between charges, and those who don’t touch their phone too often may even be able to stretch those numbers.
Granted, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the impressive $200 price cut at Motorola.com. Then again, we just can’t help but feel rather tempted by this chance to access the world of foldable smartphones at such a low price point. If you agree, be our guest and snag the Razr (2023) right away.
Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of this bad boy’s main competitors, the Razr (2023) closes with almost no crease, too! As mentioned, Motorola opted for a super-sleek vegan leather exterior with this handset, giving you a unique twist to the already stunning-looking design.
