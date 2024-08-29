The value equation of Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra is enhanced with a new Amazon freebie
Have you been thinking about getting the Galaxy Watch Ultra ever since the first-of-its-kind rugged Samsung timepiece went official in early July? If your answer is yes, but you've been hesitant to spend a whopping $650 on a Wear OS smartwatch, today might be a good day to get off the fence and pull the trigger on your favorite of three color options.
The Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White-coated Galaxy Watch Ultra models are all marked down by $50 from a $699.99 list price in combination with a $50 Amazon gift card at the time of this writing. Otherwise put, the super-tough Android-compatible device is available at its normal price alongside a nice little freebie worth 50 bucks.
Is this the best deal offered to date by a major US retailer like Amazon on Samsung's young and promising Galaxy Watch Ultra? Not quite, but that outright $50 discount from a couple of weeks back didn't last long (for fairly obvious reasons) and may not return anytime soon.
Far from the perfect smartwatch (or even a particularly original one), this bad boy certainly shines in the battery life department, as our in-depth Galaxy Watch Ultra review demonstrated shortly after its commercial debut. Remarkably enough, Samsung delivered a software update earlier this month focused on further improving that aspect.
Granted, you're not looking at a battery endurance champion by Garmin standards here, but compared to other Wear OS devices, the Galaxy Watch Ultra definitely stands tall, holding its own in a head-to-head battle against the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well.
That's also true for this puppy's long-term durability (allegedly) and software support (almost certainly), as well as the overall performance of that stunning AMOLED display and more than respectable Exynos W1000 processor. Given its (literally) towering size, of course, it definitely would have been nice if the Galaxy Watch Ultra came with a rotating bezel too, but apparently, you can't have it all... even at over $600.
