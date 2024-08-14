The Galaxy Watch Ultra receives yet another software update for its battery performance
Less than ten days ago, on August 5, we told you about the first updates that arrived on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 in the US.
Now, there's a second one, and it's not exclusive to the US, but it's rolling out to countries around the globe, with users from Europe and Asia confirming they've received the update.
This new 175 MB update comes with the build number L705FXXU1AXG2, and the changelog highlights improvements to battery charging and battery stability. Overall device stability has been improved as well.
Speaking of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, I recalled another report of ours about it – the story of an unfortunate user who reported an unusual issue with their sparkling-new smartwatch: the display seems to be misaligned.
The misalignment is especially evident with the numbers 3, 6, 9, and 12. The number 9 is positioned slightly too high, whereas the number 3 is too low. Meanwhile, the number 12 is shifted too far to the right, and the number 6 is displaced in the opposite direction. Clearly, the watch face is not centered properly.
To install the update, start by opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and navigating to "Watch Settings". Scroll down to the "Watch software update" section and select "Download and install". Before you begin the update, make sure your watch has at least a 30% charge, as a lower charge will prevent the update from proceeding.
The changelog is the same as the one found on the first update – Samsung doesn't share what these improvements to "battery charging stability" are like in detail. I've always been curious about detailed changelogs, and brief ones really grind my gears.
