Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra receives yet another software update for its battery performance

By
0comments
The Galaxy Watch Ultra receives yet another software update for its battery performance
Less than ten days ago, on August 5, we told you about the first updates that arrived on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 in the US.

Now, there's a second one, and it's not exclusive to the US, but it's rolling out to countries around the globe, with users from Europe and Asia confirming they've received the update.

To install the update, start by opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and navigating to "Watch Settings". Scroll down to the "Watch software update" section and select "Download and install". Before you begin the update, make sure your watch has at least a 30% charge, as a lower charge will prevent the update from proceeding.

This new 175 MB update comes with the build number L705FXXU1AXG2, and the changelog highlights improvements to battery charging and battery stability. Overall device stability has been improved as well.

The changelog is the same as the one found on the first update – Samsung doesn't share what these improvements to "battery charging stability" are like in detail. I've always been curious about detailed changelogs, and brief ones really grind my gears.

Speaking of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, I recalled another report of ours about it – the story of an unfortunate user who reported an unusual issue with their sparkling-new smartwatch: the display seems to be misaligned.

The misalignment is especially evident with the numbers 3, 6, 9, and 12. The number 9 is positioned slightly too high, whereas the number 3 is too low. Meanwhile, the number 12 is shifted too far to the right, and the number 6 is displaced in the opposite direction. Clearly, the watch face is not centered properly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless