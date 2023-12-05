This might be your final chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a nice discount in 2023





Luckily, some US retailers are more generous than others, with Best Buy, for instance, currently running a nice "20 Days of Deals" campaign unmatched and unrivaled by the likes of Amazon. Today's top bargain is a $359.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which... doesn't really look like a bargain at first glance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Black $70 off (16%) $359 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy





But that seemingly excessive price point is reduced from the $429.99 typically charged stateside for a large 47mm version of Samsung 's latest and greatest premium smartwatch with no standalone cellular connectivity, representing a cool $70 markdown that's unlikely to be surpassed by the end of the year, let alone by Christmas.





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , mind you, but it's obviously pretty unrealistic to expect the This is not technically the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer such as Best Buy on the, mind you, but it's obviously pretty unrealistic to expect the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions out there to last forever or return very quickly after expiring.





If this bad boy looks like the best smartwatch for your needs and budget right now, you should absolutely hurry and place your order, as Best Buy fully intends to nix this sweet holiday offer at the end of the day. Keep in mind that the black colorway is the only one available at a substantial $70 discount today, and thanks to this cool new deal, the 47mm Watch 6 Classic is remarkably cheaper than a 43mm model.





Apart from its obvious cosmetic strengths, the undeniably classy Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece has a clear durability advantage over the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 as well while supporting all the health and lifestyle functions needed to take on the Apple Watch Series 9

Although it may have started snowing in many places across the nation in the past few days, the recent outpour of amazing holiday deals on many of the most popular tech products in the world has largely stopped, leaving last-minute Christmas shoppers with relatively few gift options at hefty discounts.