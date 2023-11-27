Cyber Monday gives you a second chance to snatch the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for less; do not miss it

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've wanted to get Samsung's latest fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic but have missed your chance to snatch one with a sweet discount during Black Friday, don't let your heart fall in despair and your eyes fill with tears.

It's Cyber Monday, and you now have a second chance to snag a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a discounted price. Just be sure not to miss that one as well since it may be the last opportunity to get this awesome smartwatch for less this year.

Currently, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a nice 20% discount, letting you grab this sleek smartwatch for $80 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal right now while the opportunity is presenting itself. In addition to that sweet offer, Amazon is also currently selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bundled with a Samsung SmartTag 2, letting you get a new fancy smartwatch and a small tracker, which can save you a lot of headaches, for $110 less than usual.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: Save $81!

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this nice Cyber Monday deal and save $81 in the process. The watch has a stylish design, packs a plethora of features, and it's a real bang for your buck.
$81 off (20%)
$318 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm + Free SmartTag 2: Save $110!

Get the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bundled with a Samsung SmartTag 2 through this deal and save $110 in the process. The watch is just amazing, and the tracker can save you big hassles.
$110 off (24%)
$349 99
$459 98
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save big time with trade-in and Samsung's Shop app

You can now snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a nice $80 discount via Samsung's Shop App. To save even more, trade in your old smartwatch and score additional savings of up to $250 in instant trade-in credit.
$300 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$299 99
Buy at Samsung


If you want to save even more, we suggest you tap the deal button dubbed, "Buy at Samsung" and get a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through Samsung's Shop App. This way, you can take advantage of a special offer and get one of Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches with a sweet $80 discount. Also, feel free to trade in your old smartwatch for additional savings of up to $250 in instant trade-in credit.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a beautiful timepiece made to be worn on gala evenings and business meetings. In addition to its fancy design, the watch is loaded with health-tracking and lifestyle features, allowing you to better track your health as well as receive all of your notifications on your wrist, make contactless payments, make and take phone calls, and more.

In other words, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a real bang for your buck, and you should definitely get one now while it's enjoying these sweet price cuts for Cyber Monday. So, tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and get a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for less today.


