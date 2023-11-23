Hidden Black Friday deal bundles the discounted Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a free SmartTag 2





We're mere hours away from the actual big day at the time of this writing, and if you still haven't found the best smartwatch for your needs and budget, we're happy to report Samsung 's very handsome and very feature-packed Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on sale at an even heftier discount right now than just a few days ago.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included $110 off (26%) $319 99 $429 98 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included $110 off (24%) $349 99 $459 98 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included $110 off (23%) $369 99 $479 98 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included $110 off (22%) $399 99 $509 98 Buy at Amazon





You can save a totally unprecedented and completely unbeatable 110 bucks on this Wear OS-based powerhouse with a robust stainless steel construction and handy rotating bezel alongside an equally handy Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. To be perfectly clear, this is a special bundle discount available only if you purchase the two products together, which means that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is technically still marked down by $80, with the SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker thrown in as a deal sweetener at no extra charge.





Curiously enough, this killer combo appears to have been available at these massively reduced prices right from the start of Amazon's Black Friday 2023 campaign, but for some reason, the e-commerce giant essentially kept these offers hidden until earlier today.





Now that they're advertised more heavily, we wouldn't rule out seeing certain Watch 6 Classic models go out of stock in the following hours, so if you want to be able to choose your color, case size, and connectivity variant, you should probably hurry up and place your order.





For the time being, every single model is available at the exact same $110 discount with a SmartTag 2 included, so you can go for a 43 or 47mm case in a few different paint jobs and also get the chance to make and take voice calls on your wrist with standalone cellular support or... not.