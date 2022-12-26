Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon

If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale.





The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.





The wearables have a wide array of health features, including sleep coaching for encouraging better sleep habits (anyone else feels personally attacked?), a BioActive sensor that measures your body composition, heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, ECG, and a skin-temperature reader.





Both watches run Wear OS which has been co-developed by Samsung and Google, and you get all commonly used Google apps like Gmail and Google Maps.





The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 has a 1.19 inches screen, while the 44mm variant has a 1.36 inches display. The watch lasts a maximum of 50 hours and you can expect to get two days out of it on average. It needs just 30 minutes for a 45 percent charge.





Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth 40mm Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Sapphire Crystal display | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 284mAh battery $44 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Sapphire Crystal display | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 410mAh battery $60 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth Titanium | 1.36 inches Sapphire Crystal screen | Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 590mAh battery $51 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 which retails for $279.99 has been discounted by 16 percent to $236.33 by Amazon and the 44mm model with LTE has been marked down by 17 percent to $299.99 from $359.99.





If you are a dedicated fitness enthusiast, you might want to consider the bigger Watch 5 Pro. It is more rugged and made out of titanium and has a bigger 45mm case size. Its screen has a raised edge which gives the feeling of a physical bezel.





The Watch 5 Pro has a battery life of up to 80 hours. The watch also has GPX, allowing you to share geographic information with others and keep a track of your routes, and there is also a trackback feature. These features make the watch great for hikers, runners, and cyclists.





What gives the Watch 5 Pro an edge over dedicated fitness watches is that it doesn't look bland, is relatively smaller, and has more smart features.





Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Sapphire Crystal display | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 284mAh battery $40 off (14%) $239 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Sapphire Crystal display | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 410mAh battery $40 off (13%) $269 99 $309 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium | 1.36 inches Sapphire Crystal screen | Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Heart Rate | ECG | BIA| SpO2 | NFC | 590mAh battery $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Bluetooth Watch 5 Pro which has a street price of $449.99 is currently retailing for $399 on Amazon.





Given that the Watch 5 and 5 Pro came out not too long ago and are one of the best smartwatches around, they don't go on sale all that often. Thus, it's no wonder that the watches are selling quickly on Amazon, so get yourself one before stock runs out. Alternatively, you can get them from Best Buy, which also has the Watch 5 duo on sale.



