Samsung is now slashing a whopping $100 off these very special Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Golf Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, Circular Always-on AMOLED Display, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Gray Case, Two-Tone Band, Exclusive Watch Face, Green Home Button, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included $100 off (30%) $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, 45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Circular Always-on AMOLED Display, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Black Titanium Case, Two-Tone Band, Exclusive Watch Face, Green Home Button, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung





If you fall into any one of those two categories of consumers (or, ideally, both of them), you currently have a choice to make between a $229.99 Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition and $399.99 Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition.





Do those price points happen to sound familiar? That might be because $229.99 and $399.99 is how much Samsung charges for its "normal" Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro respectively in entry-level configurations at the moment.





The key difference between a non-Golf and Golf-friendly timepiece is of course the design, which includes an eye-catching two-tone band and even flashier green home button on the latter. Then there's an exclusive watch face, and much more importantly, a Smart Caddie lifetime membership bundled in with Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Golf Editions.





That explains their higher regular starting prices of $329.99 and $499.99 respectively, adding a $100 value to two already precious packages. Don't forget that the Galaxy Watch 5 comes in both 40 and 44mm case sizes, the latter of which costs $259.99 right now after a $100 markdown of its own in a Golf Edition, while the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is uniquely designed with large-wristed folks in mind.





Under the hood, it's probably needless to highlight that these deeply discounted devices are practically identical to their non-Golf-branded siblings, with the same powerful processor and unbeatable health monitoring tools, as well as the same beautiful displays, and in the case of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the same super-robust titanium construction.