Save $50 on the Samsung's special Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition through this great Samsung deal

We have amazing news for all golf enthusiasts in the market for a new Galaxy smartwatch. Samsung currently has a sweet deal on its special Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, offering the smartwatch at a nice $50 discount. This means you can now get a Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition for as low as $279.99.

The watch has all the features the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5 comes with plus a golf-themed design and watch face and a free lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie app.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition has a few differences compared to the vanilla Watch 5. The Golf Edition comes with a matching two-tone band, an exclusive gold-themed watch face, and a green-colored home button. But the thing that will make a golf enthusiast go for the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is not the fancy design; it is the lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie app that the Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with.

The Smart Caddie app lets you track your shots, score, and see the course. Furthermore, it has in-depth knowledge of over 40,000 courses around the world and features different guides that will help you up your game.

In addition to the golf-oriented design and free access to the Smart Caddie app, the Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with all the bells and whistles of the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5. This means the wearable has all the health tracking features you would expect a high-end smartwatch to have, plus Samsung's nifty body composition analysis function.

However, we must also note that the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition has only a Bluetooth version. So, you won't be able to leave your phone at home and use only your smartwatch.

