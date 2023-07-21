An unbeatable deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now available at Amazon UK
If you’re a Samsung fan, you probably know about its upcoming Unpacked event, when the company will introduce its latest products. Among those will be the latest Galaxy Watch 6. As with everything else, the emergence of a successor brings about a lot of opportunities to save on OG items. So, if you want a new Galaxy wearable at a decent price, we suggest you check out this Amazon UK deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Bluetooth version of the smartwatch can now be yours for £100 less.
One of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, Samsung’s premium alternative to the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 showcases a Titanium body and a sapphire screen for extra protection. As you might expect, the combination ensures your new wearable stands the test of time.
The premium wearable features a BioActive sensor that gives its wearer the most advanced and accurate health and wellness insights ever integrated into a Samsung wearable. There’s also an infrared temperature sensor that can provide enhanced cycle tracking. Moreover, the device's sleep tracking feature and fitness tracker are considerably more advanced compared to those of the OG Galaxy Watch 4.
In addition, even though it’s filled to the brim with exciting features and modern sensors, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can keep up with you. The 590 mAh battery provides an impressive three days of juice. Samsung’s latest (for now) pride and glory in the wearables category charges pretty quickly, too. You can get over 40% of fuel from about 30 minutes of charging. Filling up the whole tank takes about an hour or slightly more.
Do you demand LTE on your new wearable? We’ve got good news for you, then. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with cellular connectivity is also available at a £100 cheaper price. While the discount might not seem like a lot, it’s quite tempting. If anything, we haven’t encountered a better price for the watch at Amazon UK this year!
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a bit heavier than an Apple smartwatch. Nonetheless, it feels comfortable on the wrist once you get used to it. The rugged design aside, the Samsung wearable is packed with all sorts of super cool sensors.
