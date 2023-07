Galaxy Watch 6 packs more RAM, gives you sleeping advice, and more in leaked specs

Galaxy Watch 6 – 40mm

Galaxy Watch 6 – 44mm

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 43mm

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 47mm

Time on the inside

More stuff to note



The rotating bezel on the Watch 6 Classic is made of stainless steel

Galaxy Watch 6 is made of aluminum (this spec sheets doesn’t mention the material used for the Classic) Graphite gray, gold, and silver colors for the Galaxy Watch 6; Black and silver for the Classic variant IP68/5ATM water resistance MIL-STD-810H durability rating…

…and a bunch of other stuff typical for smartwatches are expected to be found on the Classic: optional 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a heart rate monitor with ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a compass.



The sheet talks about a new feature on the non-Classic variant: ‘Newly developed sleep functions and analyzes measure your sleep down to the smallest detail to give you tailored recommendations and tips on how to sleep better’.



Again, for the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6: ‘28% lighter than Watch 5 Pro and over 40% lighter than Watch 6 Classic’. Having a rotating bezel surely adds to the scale, keep that in mind!



Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled! $50 Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses! $50 Reserve at Samsung …and a bunch of other stuff typical for smartwatches are expected to be found on the Classic: optional 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a heart rate monitor with ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a compass.The sheet talks about a new feature on the non-Classic variant: ‘Newly developed sleep functions and analyzes measure your sleep down to the smallest detail to give you tailored recommendations and tips on how to sleep better’.Again, for the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6: ‘28% lighter than Watch 5 Pro and over 40% lighter than Watch 6 Classic’. Having a rotating bezel surely adds to the scale, keep that in mind!

Massive, detailed specification leak for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line. One piece of information mentions weight: allegedly, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be 28% lighter than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and ‘over’ 40% lighter than Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.The leak is courtesy of SnoopyTech and it’s coming less than a week until Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where two new smartwatches are to be officially presented. Each of the two is coming in two size variants, for a total of four. Here they are:According to the leaked information, the two smaller versions (40mm and 43mm) will sport 1.31-inch AMOLED Sapphire glass displays. The resolution is said to be 432 x 432 px, 330 ppi (pixels per inch, a matter of pixel density).The bigger watches (44mm and 47mm) will presumably feature the same AMOLED Sapphire glass displays, but bigger: 1.47 inches in size, resolution of 480 x 480 pixels and 372 ppi (pixels per inch). If you’re wondering how a 44mm and a 47mm devices have the same sized displays (1.47in), but are presented as different in size, don’t forget that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) is almost certainly going to feature a rotating bezel. The beloved functionality from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was not present on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but now it’s (allegedly) making a comeback.Based on the leaks, all four Galaxy Watch 6 units will be powered by the new Exynos W930 chipset (it’s also known as W980 in previous leaks), which is said to offer 10% performance improvement over the Exynos W920 (found in line 4 and 5 of the Galaxy Watch universe). 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM are expected, which is a slight upgrade from the 1,5GB present on the Galaxy Watch 5.Battery, one of the key aspects regarding any smartwatch, is allegedly to be as follows: a 300mAh battery for the smaller sized wearables, a 425mAh battery for the larger ones.That’s not the whole leakage. There are more listed specs: