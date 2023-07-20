Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Galaxy Watch 6 packs more RAM, gives you sleeping advice, and more in leaked specs

Samsung Wearables
Massive, detailed specification leak for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line. One piece of information mentions weight: allegedly, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be 28% lighter than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and ‘over’ 40% lighter than Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The leak is courtesy of SnoopyTech and it’s coming less than a week until Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where two new smartwatches are to be officially presented. Each of the two is coming in two size variants, for a total of four. Here they are:

  • Galaxy Watch 6 – 40mm
  • Galaxy Watch 6 – 44mm
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 43mm
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 47mm

According to the leaked information, the two smaller versions (40mm and 43mm) will sport 1.31-inch AMOLED Sapphire glass displays. The resolution is said to be 432 x 432 px, 330 ppi (pixels per inch, a matter of pixel density).

The bigger watches (44mm and 47mm) will presumably feature the same AMOLED Sapphire glass displays, but bigger: 1.47 inches in size, resolution of 480 x 480 pixels and 372 ppi (pixels per inch). If you’re wondering how a 44mm and a 47mm devices have the same sized displays (1.47in), but are presented as different in size, don’t forget that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) is almost certainly going to feature a rotating bezel. The beloved functionality from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was not present on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but now it’s (allegedly) making a comeback.

Time on the inside


Based on the leaks, all four Galaxy Watch 6 units will be powered by the new Exynos W930 chipset (it’s also known as W980 in previous leaks), which is said to offer 10% performance improvement over the Exynos W920 (found in line 4 and 5 of the Galaxy Watch universe). 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM are expected, which is a slight upgrade from the 1,5GB present on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Battery, one of the key aspects regarding any smartwatch, is allegedly to be as follows: a 300mAh battery for the smaller sized wearables, a 425mAh battery for the larger ones.

More stuff to note


That’s not the whole leakage. There are more listed specs:
 
  • The rotating bezel on the Watch 6 Classic is made of stainless steel
  • Galaxy Watch 6 is made of aluminum (this spec sheets doesn’t mention the material used for the Classic)
  • Graphite gray, gold, and silver colors for the Galaxy Watch 6; Black and silver for the Classic variant
  • IP68/5ATM water resistance
  • MIL-STD-810H durability rating…

…and a bunch of other stuff typical for smartwatches are expected to be found on the Classic: optional 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a heart rate monitor with ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a compass.

The sheet talks about a new feature on the non-Classic variant: ‘Newly developed sleep functions and analyzes measure your sleep down to the smallest detail to give you tailored recommendations and tips on how to sleep better’.

Again, for the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6: ‘28% lighter than Watch 5 Pro and over 40% lighter than Watch 6 Classic’. Having a rotating bezel surely adds to the scale, keep that in mind!

