Amazon is selling ALL Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models and variants at the same huge $100 discount
What's the best thing about Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic? The return of the rotating bezel on the costlier model? The extra screen real estate of the cheaper variant compared to its predecessor? How about the lower-than-ever prices of said predecessor?
That's right, last year's Galaxy Watch 5 is still alive and kicking... for now, and if you hurry, you can get your favorite size, color, and connectivity option at an excellent $100 discount. Technically, Amazon's killer new deals on Samsung's old non-Pro alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 8 have no expiration date in sight.
But it sure looks like the e-commerce giant is trying to clear out its Galaxy Watch 5 inventories here, especially if you consider how few versions of this thing are still available at Best Buy and the device manufacturer itself. An official and total discontinuation could definitely be right around the corner, so you may want to order your GPS-only 40mm unit, for instance, at $100 under its $279.99 list price while you can.
A non-cellular-capable 44mm Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, can be had at a cool Benjamin below its $309.99 MSRP, with LTE-enabled devices normally costing $329.99 and $359.99 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively and now going for the same $100 less than usual as all other models and variants.
Keep in mind that we're talking about the "regular" Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 here, which comes without a rotating bezel or extra-robust titanium body, nonetheless shining in the display performance and health monitoring departments with a beautiful circular Super AMOLED touchscreen and everything from a blood oxygen to a blood pressure sensor, not to mention skin temperature tracking technology.
Yes, the battery life could surely be better, but the exact same thing can be said about almost all of the best smartwatches on the market today.
