Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs double the storage of Watch 3

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4
and Watch 4 Classic
models are about to be unveiled in less than a month but in the runup to the Unpacked August 2021 event
both their specs and software platform have become a hot topic.
Now, however, thanks to SamMobile
's insider sources, we are learning that not only will the new Galaxy Watch
4 and Watch 4 Classic feature fresh Exynos W920 with 9x the graphics power of the Watch 3's specs
, and a 50% RAM boost, but also double the amount of the all-important storage.
Yep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are coming with the insane for that type of wearable 16GB of storage memory, undoubtedly because there will be much more flashy apps to take advantage of on a daily basis with the Wear OS underpinning and a graphically-intensive One UI Watch overlay.
That's not the whole story, of course, as the new platform includes a feature called Auto App Installation, so when you install an app on your phone that has a smartwatch version, that same version will be automatically downloaded on the watch, too, without you having to lift a finger. This will undoubtedly demand an increased amount of storage, and Samsung is apparently ready to deliver it.