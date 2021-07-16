Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Samsung Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs double the storage of Watch 3

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs double the storage of Watch 3
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models are about to be unveiled in less than a month but in the runup to the Unpacked August 2021 event both their specs and software platform have become a hot topic.

Not least because the new Samsung smartwatches are expected to pack a powerful new Exynos chipset, and be back on Google's Wear OS bandwagon with Samsung's brand new One UI Watch overlay in tow.

Now, however, thanks to SamMobile's insider sources, we are learning that not only will the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic feature fresh Exynos W920 with 9x the graphics power of the Watch 3's specs, and a 50% RAM boost, but also double the amount of the all-important storage.

Yep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are coming with the insane for that type of wearable 16GB of storage memory, undoubtedly because there will be much more flashy apps to take advantage of on a daily basis with the Wear OS underpinning and a graphically-intensive One UI Watch overlay.

That's not the whole story, of course, as the new platform includes a feature called Auto App Installation, so when you install an app on your phone that has a smartwatch version, that same version will be automatically downloaded on the watch, too, without you having to lift a finger. This will undoubtedly demand an increased amount of storage, and Samsung is apparently ready to deliver it.



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google to take on the Oppo X with a rollable display phone, right after the Pixel Fold
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google to take on the Oppo X with a rollable display phone, right after the Pixel Fold
Video: Breakthrough tech uses sweat to charge your smartwatch
by Martin Filipov,  0
Video: Breakthrough tech uses sweat to charge your smartwatch
Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
by Iskra Petrova,  0
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless