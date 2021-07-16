Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs double the storage of Watch 3









Now, however, thanks to SamMobile 's insider sources, we are learning that not only will the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic feature fresh Exynos W920 with 9x the graphics power of the Watch 3's specs , and a 50% RAM boost, but also double the amount of the all-important storage.





Yep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are coming with the insane for that type of wearable 16GB of storage memory, undoubtedly because there will be much more flashy apps to take advantage of on a daily basis with the Wear OS underpinning and a graphically-intensive One UI Watch overlay.





That's not the whole story, of course, as the new platform includes a feature called Auto App Installation, so when you install an app on your phone that has a smartwatch version, that same version will be automatically downloaded on the watch, too, without you having to lift a finger. This will undoubtedly demand an increased amount of storage, and Samsung is apparently ready to deliver it.











