 One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deals

One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to look at the latest global smartwatch shipment numbers and surmise that Samsung's move from Tizen to Wear OS last year was a very wise call likely to cause market leader Apple more and more trouble in the coming months.

That latter part could happen not only due to the inherent mass appeal of the feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, but also as the two intelligent timepieces continue to get competition-crushing discounts maintaining and even boosting said appeal in the long run.

Believe it or not, Samsung's non-Classic Apple Watch Series 7 rival is on sale yet again at a special price at the time of this writing, and bargain hunters may well find Woot's killer new deal more compelling than the same e-tailer's excellent promotion from just last week.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Black, International Model

$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green, International Model

$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Silver, International Model

$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

That's because you're looking at a deeply discounted GPS-only Galaxy Watch 4 variant this time around instead of a cellular-enabled model, which means you can spend a lot less on a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit with a 44mm case.

Specifically, Woot will allow you to shave $100 off the $279.99 list price of this jumbo-sized Android-compatible bad boy, and if you hurry, you'll also be able to choose from a nice trio of black, green, and silver flavors at the same $179.99.

On the not so bright side of things, it's important to highlight these are "international" units you're dealing with here, which might explain why you'll need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of getting the full 1-year manufacturer coverage.

Still, this handily beats all previous price cuts offered by all major US retailers and Samsung itself on this particular Galaxy Watch 4 variant in new condition, so if you're on a tight budget and want to own one of the overall best smartwatches out there, the hot new promo is definitely worth considering.

At 180 bucks, that impressive list of features including everything from a sharp 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display to ECG monitoring, fall detection, blood oxygen tracking, total wellness management, full Play Store access, and top-notch water resistance is obviously even more impressive, closely rivaling what the Apple Watch Series 7 has to offer... for $350 and up (at a discount of its own).

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
36%off $180 Special Woot 32%off $225 Special Woot $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
